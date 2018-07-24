Xiaomi Mi A2 to launch in India on August 8, confirms company

Xiaomi Mi A2 launch in India: Mi A2 India launch date is confirmed for August 8 by the company. Xiaomi Mi A2 launch in India: Mi A2 India launch date is confirmed for August 8 by the company.

Xiaomi Mi A2 is all set to debut in India on August 8. Xiaomi introduced the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite in Madrid, Spain today. Both are Android One smartphones. Xiaomi has confirmed the Mi A2 is coming to India next month. What is not clear is whether the Mi A2 Lite will also be making an appearance in the India market.

Manu Kumar Jain, the company’s Vice President and Managing Director for Xiaomi India on his Twitter handle confirmed that the new Mi A2 smartphone will launch in India on August 8. “And yes! Mi A2 is coming to India on 8th August!,” his tweet reads.

Mi A2 has a starting price of Euros 249 going up all the way to Euros 349 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. Mi A2 in 32GB storage and 4GB RAM will cost Euros 249, which is around Rs 20,000, the 4GB RAM and 64GB version will cost Euros 279 which is around Rs 22,000. The most expensive variant comes to nearly Rs 28,000 on conversion in India.

It remains to be seen how Xiaomi will price the Mi A2 in India. Mi A1 was launched at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, so the Mi A2 could be much more expensive than the original phone.

WOW! Got my hands on the new #MiA2! We announced the launch of this phone in Spain today. Mi A2 comes with:

> 12MP + 20MP dual camera

> 20MP AI-powered front camera

> Qualcomm Snapdragon 660

> Android One And yes! Mi A2 is coming to India on 8th August! RT if you’re excited! pic.twitter.com/86i5kbBEQe — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) July 24, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications and features

Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The Mi A2 does not have a notch on top, though the smaller Mi A2 Lite has a notch. The latter phone comes with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Mi A2 has 2.5 Corning Gorilla glass on top, and continues with the all metal design. The phone is only 7.3mm in terms of thickness. It will come in Black, Gold and Blue colour options.

Xiaomi Mi A2 has a dual-rear camera set-up aligned horizontally at the back. The dual camera comprises of a 12MP primary Sony IMX486 sensor and a secondary 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor. Up front, it has a 20MP camera sensor that comes with AI Portrait mode. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. Xiaomi Mi A2 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and has a battery backup of 3,010mAh.

