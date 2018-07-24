Xiaomi Mi A2 to come with a telephoto lens, hints company in new teaser tweets ahead of launch day. Xiaomi Mi A2 to come with a telephoto lens, hints company in new teaser tweets ahead of launch day.

Xiaomi Mi A2 could come with a telephoto lens and 2X optical zoom feature, according to tweets by the company shared ahead of the launch. Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will launch at an event in Madrid, Spain today. Both phones are expected to the hit the Indian market soon as well. Mi A2 is the successor to last year’s Mi A1 smartphone, which was the first Android One smartphone from the company. Both Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will be Android One phones.

In a series of tweets shared ahead of the launch, Xiaomi has indicated that Mi A2 could have a telephoto lens, which will zoom in on objects for a more magnified view. One of Xiaomi’s tweet reads, “Don’t miss a thing”, and shows two lenses magnifying an object that is at a distance. Another tweet also puts the focus on the ‘Bokeh’ Mode. The camera will be vertically aligned if one goes by Xiaomi’s tweets.

Read more: Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite launch in Spain today: How to watch livestream, timings, expected price, etc

With Mi A1, one of the highlights was the camera, which came with a 12MP wide-angle and 12MP telephoto lens. Mi A1 had 2X zoom option as well. It will be interesting to see how the Mi A2 supports this feature, given that this is a supposed to be a rebranded version of the Mi 6X, which launched in China earlier this year. The Chinese version of the phone has a 12MP+20MP rear camera, but there’s no telephoto lens that was used. It remains to be seen if Xiaomi has made some tweaks for the global variant.

Check out Xiaomi’s tweets below

Xiaomi’s tweets have also indicated about the possible colour options for Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite. It looks like Pink and blue colours could be added to the list as well. When Mi A1 launched in India last year, it came in a gold, black and rose gold version. Later a red colour variant was also added to the list.

According to the leaks, Mi A2 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, while Mi A2 Lite will have the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. Mi A2 Lite will also have a notch design display and a bigger 4000 mAh battery, compared to a 3010 mAh battery on Mi A2. The two phones will be priced between Rs 14,000 to Rs 18,000 based on the leaks.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd