Xiaomi Mi A2 Android 9.0 Pie update starts rolling out: How to download

Xiaomi Mi A2, the Android One-powered smartphone from the company is getting Android 9.0 Pie stable update. The information about the update comes via Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India’s Managing Director, who shared a post on his Twitter handle announcing that the Android Pie is now available for the Mi A2.

Advertising

Xiaomi in its official Mi thread mentioned that the update for the Mi A2 is available via OTA (over-the-air). The latest update brings some of the key features of Android 9.0 Pie including, Adaptive Battery which relies on the use of deep machine learning to understand phone usage pattern and prioritise battery power for apps which are used more.

The update will also bring Adaptive Brightness, App Actions, Slices that will showcase the relevant parts of the favourite apps and the Digital Wellbeing feature. App Timers and Wind Down as well as an improved Do Not Disturb are part of the Digital Wellbeing update on Android 9.0 Pie.

The phone will also get an intuitive navigation that will allow users to switch between apps and access it by using gestures instead of buttons, which Google introduced with Android 9.0 Pie.

Advertising

Mi A2: How to download Android 9.0 update

The Android Pie update will gradually roll out to all Mi A2 users by December 25. So there’s a chance you might not see the update immediately in the phone’s settings. Mi A2 users can check for the update by heading to the phone’s Settings> System update> Check for update.

Mi A2 users will have to update to V9.6.17.0.ODIMIFE and reboot. Following this, they will have to check for updates again to get Android Pie stable build. The update should ideally be download over WiFi since it will be a heavy file.

Mi A2 was launched in India this August. The phone is available for a price starting at Rs 14,999 for the 4G RAM and 64GB storage model. It features 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160×1080 pixel resolution) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, dual 12MP+20MP rear cameras and 3000mAh battery. Mi A2 will get assures updates for the two years, which will include Android Q as well. It is not clear when the original Mi A1 will get Android Pie update.