Xiaomi Mi A2 spotted on Geekbench, will it launch soon?

Xiaomi Mi A2 has been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench, which also reveals the phone’s performance scores. (Image: Geekbench) Xiaomi Mi A2 has been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench, which also reveals the phone’s performance scores. (Image: Geekbench)

Ever since Xiaomi launched its Mi 6X smartphone in China in April, rumours suggesting the phone will arrive in India as Mi A2 are getting stronger. However, some reports claim that Xiaomi will not launch Mi A2 in India at all, instead a separate Mi A2 Lite could be in the works. A separate report on MySmartPrice suggests that Mi A2 along with Mi 8 will be first announced in Taiwan, though it does not reveal whether the Taiwan launch will be followed by other markets.

Now, Xiaomi Mi A2 has been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench, which also reveals the phone’s performance scores. The Mi A2 is listed with 1.84GHz octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor, which is the same as Mi 6X. It features 4GB RAM and runs Android 8.1 Oreo. Mi A2 scores 1630 in single-core and 4657 in multi-core performance. Whether the phone is headed to India soon is unclear at this point, but the listing does confirm a Mi A2 device.

Xiaomi India itself has not confirmed anything about Mi A2 smartphone. “We don’t have a Mi A2 in any other market yet and thus, can’t comment on when it’s coming to India,” a Xiaomi spokesperson told indianexpress.com. Notably, reference to Mi A2 Lite (M1805D1SG) device has also been found Singapore Government’s Telecoms Licensing website. Whether Mi A2 or Mi A2 Lite will be launched in India is something that can only be speculated upon, until official confirmation.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite spotted on Singapore certification website

To recall, Xiaomi Mi 5X which was launched last year in China was unveiled for the Indian market as Mi A1 Android One phone. The Mi A2 is expected to come with the same specifications as Mi 6X. The Mi A2 Lite has also been spotted on TENAA with a similar model number. The design of the phone reveals a notch on the front display like Mi 8, which was launched in China.

According to the TENAA listing, the phone will measure 149.33×71.68×8.75 and it weighs 178g. Other specifications include, a notched 5.84-inch TFT screen with 2,280 × 1,080 pixels Full HD+ resolution, Android 8.1 Oreo, 2GHz octa-core CPU for which the variant is not specified, and and 3900mAh battery. It could come in multiple storage configurations – 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM with 16GB/32GB/64GB storage.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd