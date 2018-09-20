Xiaomi Mi A2 Red colour variant launched in India: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi A2 Red colour variant will go on sale today at 12 PM IST. Xiaomi Mi A2 Red colour variant will go on sale today at 12 PM IST.

Xiaomi recently launched its second smartphone under Google’s Android One program, the Mi A2 in India. The device was initially launched in four colour options – Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Lake Blue. Xiaomi’s global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to announce the Red colour variant of the Mi A2. The new colour option will go up for its first flash sale today at 12 PM on Mi online store and Amazon India.

Xiaomi Mi A2 is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The company has said it will bring the 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant to India at a later date. However, as of now, only the 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage variant is the only one available for purchase in India.

Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with Adreno 512 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3,010mAh non-removable battery.

Also Read: Best camera phones under Rs 25,000 to buy in India in September 2018: From Xiaomi Poco F1 to Mi A2

On the camera front, Mi A2 features dual rear sensors consisting of a 12MP Sony IMX486 lens with f/1.75 aperture and a 20MP Sony IMX376 secondary sensor with a f/1.75 aperture. On the front, it features a 20MP with LED flash for selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd