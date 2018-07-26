Xiaomi Mi A2 will support Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0 in India only, though it will be bundled with a regular charger in the box. Xiaomi Mi A2 will support Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0 in India only, though it will be bundled with a regular charger in the box.

Xiaomi Mi A2 will launch in India on August 8, but it looks like the phone will come with one bit of difference for the market. Mi A2 will support Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0 exclusively in India. Xiaomi has itself confirmed the same to indianexpress.com. However, the Mi A2 will be bundled with a standard 10W or 5V/2A charger in India. This is in contrast to the Europe and other markets, where Xiaomi Mi A2 will support QuickCharge 3.0.

Another important factor to keep in mind is that Mi A2 will not come bundled with a faster charger. Nor is Xiaomi planning to launch a Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0 compliant charger separately in India. To actually get the fast charging experience, users might have to buy a separate charger, though an official one from Xiaomi will not be available.

Mi A2 will come to India in the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, though it is not clear if other storage variants will also launch in the market. Xiaomi has said that Mi A2 Lite is not coming to the Indian market for now, though it refused to confirm if the phone will come later.

Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched at an event in Madrid on July 24, along with the Mi A2 Lite. Both devices run Android 8.1 Oreo, and will receive regular updates for the next two years. Mi A2 does not have a headphone jack either, and it will not come with a microSD slot either.

Read More: Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Mi A1: Comparison of the two Android One phones

On the specifications front, Mi A2 gets a 5.99-inch FHD+ screen with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Featuring 2.5D curved glass over the display, it sports a metal unibody design, though this version is much thinner than the previous Mi A1 device.

Mi A2 is powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor and sports a 3010mAh battery. It has a 12MP+20MP dual-rear cameras with each sensor having a f/1.75 aperture. It also sports a 20MP selfie camera with AI portrait mode.

While it was launched in Spain in three storage configurations: 4GB RAM/32GB memory, 4GB RAM/64GB memory and 6GB RAM/128GB memory. While the 4GB RAM + 32GB memory option is priced at 249 euros (Rs 20,000 approx), the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at 279 euros (Rs 22,000 approx), while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant retails in Spain at 349 euros (Rs 28,000 approx)

If one goes by the Euro pricing, Mi A2 will likely cost more than its predecessor in the India market. Mi A1 was launched at Rs 14,999 in India, but the newer variant will be priced higher, perhaps close to Rs 20,000 when it finally goes on sale. Mi A2 will come in three colour options: Black, Gold and Blue.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd