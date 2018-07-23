Xiaomi Mi A2 prices leaked again ahead of July 24 launch

Xiaomi Mi A2 price leaked ahead of tomorrow’s launch in Spain. Xiaomi Mi A2 price leaked ahead of tomorrow’s launch in Spain.

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite are supposed to launch on July 24, in Madrid, Spain, which is tomorrow. We have already seen quite a number of leaks regarding these two smartphones, including prices of the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite being posted on Romanian and Polish websites. Now, GSMArena has shared prices from UK and Chinese online retailer for the Mi A2 series. Both players appear to have the phone up for pre-order, according to the list.

The report notes that the UK eGlobal Central has listed the Mi A2 for a price of £209.99, which is around Rs 14,421 on conversion. The price is reportedly a discount from the £241.99 original MRP which would be Rs 16,600 on conversion.

The leaked prices on the Romanian site indicated that the Mi A2 in 32GB storage will cost RON 1,288 or Rs 22,300 on conversion. The 64GB storage option was listed at a price of RON 1,424, which is around Rs 24,600 on conversion.

Meanwhile, the Chinese online store Banggood has Mi A2 listed for $229.99 for the 4GB and 64GB storage option, according to GSMArena. This comes to around Rs 15,000 on conversion. Both sites still have the listing for the Mi A2 up, even though the phone is yet to launch officially. The India prices of the phone could start at Rs 15,000, especially if one keeps in mind the price of the previous Mi A1 smartphone.

Both Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will be Android One phones, which means they will get two years of assured upgrades on the software.

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite leaked design. Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite leaked design.

Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite: Expected specifications, features

Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will both be Android One smartphones, as the company has indicated in its tweets. Mi A2 will sport a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with the newer 18:9 aspect ratio, and run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. Mi A2 will come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, though it looks like a 32GB storage could also be on the cards.

Read more: Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite launch on July 24: Price, specifications leaked online

Mi A2 will have a 12MP+ 20MP rear camera combination and the aperture will be f/1.75. The front camera will be 20MP and it could come with Artificial Intelligence (AI) features, including an AI Portrait mode as well. The phone will have a 3,010mAh battery.

Coming to the Mi A2 Lite, this will have a notch on the top, according to leaks. The display will be 5.84-inches with Full HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. However, Mi A2 Lite could run the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, which we also saw on Mi A1, Redmi Note 4, and Redmi Note 5. Mi A2 Lite will have a dual-rear camera as well with 12MP+5MP support, while the front camera will be 5MP selfie shooter. The other highlight of Mi A2 Lite will be 4,000 mAh, according to leaks.

