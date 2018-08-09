Mi A2 pre-order in India from 12 pm on Amazon India, Mi.com: Here are the details

At the event, the Chinese smartphone maker announced the Mi A2’s first pre-orders from 12pm on August 9, i.e. today. At the event, the Chinese smartphone maker announced the Mi A2’s first pre-orders from 12pm on August 9, i.e. today.

Xiaomi Mi A2 pre-order on August 9: Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched in India on August 8. At the event, the Chinese smartphone maker announced its first pre-orders for the Mi A2 from 12 pm on August 9, which is today. The pre-booking and sale will be held simultaneously on Xiaomi’s Mi Store, as well as via Amazon India.

Users must note, though, that when booking the Mi A2 through Amazon.in and Mi.com, they will not be able to pay through the ‘Cash on Delivery’ mode. As part of Amazon’s pre-order, Xiaomi’s Mi A2 can be purchased alongside No Cost EMI offers across all banks.

For Amazon shoppers, the Android One phone can be booked in three steps. First, at the time of the pre-orders going live, which 12 noon today and after, customers must click on the ‘Add to Cart’ option that appears on the Mi A2 page.

After it is added to their cart, customers have to select from the prepaid modes of payment, like Credit and Debit cards, AmazonPay, etc. The phone will be available once the shipping begins, which is currently slated for August 12.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi A2 review: Is this Android One phone worth the hype?

Mi Store will allow Paytm users will receive 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 150 on the Mi A2, while MobiKwik account holders can avail SuperCash up to Rs 2,000. In addition, ixigo will offer savings of Rs 700 on domestic flight bookings, and savings of Rs 2,200 on international flights. There’s also Rs 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio, that will offer 4.5TB of data benefits to users who recharge under the Rs 198/Rs 299 prepaid plans.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd