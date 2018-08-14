Xiaomi Mi A2 gets August 2018 Android security patch, other improvements

Xiaomi Mi A2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU. Xiaomi Mi A2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU.

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi A2 smartphone in India, its second smartphone under Google’s Android One initiative. The company has now started to roll out a new system update for the device which comes with the August 2018 Android security patch.

According to the update, it also brings improved. security, bug fixes, and stability improvements as well. The device is priced at Rs 16,999 and it only comes in 4GB RAM and 64GB storage in India. Mi A2 will go on sale on August 16 on Amazon India, Mi.com, and Mi home stores. Xiaomi has said the 6GB RAM variant will come later to the Indian market.

Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU. The devices comes in two RAM and internal storage variants – 4GB RAM/64GB of internal storage and 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage.

The second variant will be made available at a later date. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.

As for the cameras, the Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a secondary 20MP camera sensor. On the front, it features a 20MP camera sensor along with an LED flash for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, IR Blaster, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Xiaomi has promised an Android Pie 9 update for the Mi A2. Mi A2 is an Android One phone and comes with assured updates for the next two years.

