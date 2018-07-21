Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite price, specifications, features leaked ahead of July 24 Spain launch

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite price, specifications and features have been revealed on two separate e-commerce sites in Romania. (Image: QuickMobile) Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite price, specifications and features have been revealed on two separate e-commerce sites in Romania. (Image: QuickMobile)

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite are set to launch on July 24 in Spain. Ahead of official debut, we are seeing more leaks around the two Android One smartphones. The company itself has confirmed it will unveil two smartphones at its Madrid event and that one of the devices will be Mi A2. Both the smartphones will come with Android One branding. Now, listings on two separate e-commerce sites in Romania – QuickMobile.ro and PCGarage.ro have revealed price, specifications and features of Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite.

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite price

Xiaomi Mi A2 32GB storage variant listed for RON 1,288 (Rs 22,300 approx) on QuickMobile. The 64GB storage option costs RON 1,424, which is around Rs 24,600 on conversion. Both the storage models come with 4GB RAM. Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite is listed for RON 943 (Rs 16,200 approx) on the site. The price is for the base storage model with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal space. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage option is priced at RON 1,143, which is around Rs 19,700.

On PCGarage, the 32GB storage variant of Mi A2 is listed for RON 1,400 (Rs 24,200 approx), while the higher-end 64GB storage model is priced at RON 1,600 (Rs 27,600 approx). The site the lists Mi A2 Lite 3GB RAM+32GB ROM model for RON 1,000 (Rs 17,200 approx) and 4GB RAM+64GB storage option for RON 1,200 (Rs 20,700 approx) respectively.

Also Read: Mi A2 Spain launch: Xiaomi confirms two phones to be unveiled on July 24

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications and features

Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to be Android One variant of Mi 6X that was launched in China in April. As per the listings, the phone will come with a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. The processor will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, coupled with 4GB of RAM. Xiaomi Mi A2 will include dual rear cameras with LED flash. There will be 12MP primary sensor and a 20MP secondary sensor. Both the lens support f/1.75 aperture. The front camera will be a 20MP sensor with Artificial Intelligence (AI) features, including an AI Portrait mode. Mi A2 will be backed by a 3,010mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite specifications and features

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite is expected to sport a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on top. Under the hood will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. The phone will likely support expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card. The dual rear camera will support a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor, while there will be a 5MP selfie shooter. The battery is expected to be a slightly larger 4,000mAh one.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd