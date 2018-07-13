Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite price, specifications, design leaked ahead of July 24 launch

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite price, specifications, design leaked. The Android One smartphones are expected to launch in Madrid, Spain on July 24. (Image: Slashleaks) Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite price, specifications, design leaked. The Android One smartphones are expected to launch in Madrid, Spain on July 24. (Image: Slashleaks)

Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to launch at a global event in Madrid, Spain on July 24. Now, a listing on Polish retailer site X-Com suggests that Mi A2 Lite could also make debut alongside the Mi A2 at the event. Price and specifications of both the smartphones have been leaked on the site. Separately, tipster Slashleaks has posted on Twitter the official press renders of Mi A2 as well as Mi A2 Lite, which reveal the design of the two phones.

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Design

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite look similar in terms of design. Both the smartphones have vertically stacked dual rear camera system with LED flash tucked in between two camera lens. Interestingly, both Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite come with Android One branding. Mi A2 has muted antenna bands, while Mi A2 Lite sports visible antenna lines on top and bottom on the back cover. A circular rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is present on the devices.

Xiaomi Mi A2 features and specifications

In terms of specifications, Mi A2 will sports a 5.99-inch FHD+ display (2160×1080 pixel resolution), as per the Slashleaks. The phone could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. In terms of camera, Mi A2 is said to sport a combination of 20MP and 12MP lens at the back. The front shooter will be 20MP. The phone will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery. It measures 158.7×75.4×7.3 mm and weighs 168 grams.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One phone is expected to a rebranded version of Mi 6X, which was launched in China earlier this year. The speculations are based on the fact that last year’s Xiaomi Mi 5X for China was launched as Mi A1 at a global event in India in September 2017. Mi A2 was also spotted on certification site TENAA, which confirms its existence. To recall, Mi A1 was the company’s first smartphone with Android One branding and it runs stock Android version, without Xiaomi’s MIUI skin.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite features and specifications

Mi A2 Lite was spotted on Singapore Government’s Telecoms Licensing website with three different model numbers. The phone will reportedly feature a 5.84-inch FHD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on top of screen. Under the hood, it could pack the Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. The phone will ship with 12+5MP dual rear cameras and a 5MP front camera. The battery on Mi A2 Lite could be a bigger 4,000mAh one. Both Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will run Android 8.1 Oreo.

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite expected price

As per the listing on Polish site, both Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will come with a price-tag of PLN 999, which is around Rs 18,400 on conversion. The price is for 32GB storage model of Mi A2 and 64Gb storage model of Mi A2 Lite. It seems unlikely that both of Xiaomi’s Android One devices will be priced the same. We will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

