Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite launched: Price, specifications and features

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Android One smartphones have been launched. Both the devices are expected to launch in India soon. The Mi A2 series is the successor to last year’s Mi A1, which was Xiaomi’s first Android One smartphone. Xiaomi Mi 5X was rebranded as Mi A1, while Mi A2 is the global variant of Mi 6X, which made its debut in China in May. Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite come with a full display, dual rear cameras and run stock version of Android Oreo. Here are the details on price, specifications and features of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite:

Xiaomi Mi A2: Specifications and features

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite gets a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone sports a metal unibody design and is 7.3mm thick. The dual rear cameras are aligned horizontally with LED flash tucked in between two camera lens. Xiaomi Mi A2 will be available in three colour option – Blue, Black, and Gold.

Xiaomi Mi A2 gets dual rear cameras, a combination of 12MP primary Sony IMX486 sensor and a secondary 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor. Both the lens have f/1.75 aperture. The ‘Super Pixel’ technology on 20MP secondary camera allows for brighter photos, claims the company. The selfie shooter is 20MP with Artificial Intelligence (AI) features, including an AI Portrait mode.

Xiaomi Mi A2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Mi A2 is backed by a 3,010mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite: Specifications and features

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite comes with a slightly smaller 5.84-inch Full HD+ display. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a notch on top. Mi A2 Lite packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, with support for expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Mi A2 Lite gets dual rear cameras as well. The phone features a combination of a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, will be a 5MP shooter. The battery is a larger 4,000mAh one when compared to Xiaomi Mi A2.

