Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch Live Updates: Expected price, specifications

Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Written by Shruti Dhapola | New Delhi | Updated: July 24, 2018 1:40:49 pm
xiaomi mi a2, xiaomi mi a2 lite, mi a2, mi a2 lite, mi a2 launch live, mi a2 price, mi a2 lite price, xiaomi mi a2 launch, xiaomi mi a2 launch live, xiaomi mi a2 price, xiaomi mi a2 specifications, xiaomi mi a2 lite, xiaomi mi a2 lite launch, xiaomi mi a2 lite price, mi a2 price in india, mi a2 lite price in india, mi a2 launch date, mi a2 lite launch date in india Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Spain Launch Live: Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will both be Android One smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite launch Live Updates: Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite, the two new Xiaomi phones, which will be Android One certified devices, will be unveiled at an event in Madrid, Spain. Xiaomi is hosting a global event to introduce both the Mi A2 devices. Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite are expected to come to India soon, within price range of under Rs 20,000, though in Europe, the prices could be higher depending on the conversion.

Mi A2 will come with features and specifications similar to the Mi 6X, that launched earlier in China, and is expected to be a rebranded version of the same phone. Mi A1 was an revamp of the Mi 5X from China, when it was introduced in India last year. Mi A2 Lite though come sport a design with a notch and come with dual-rear cameras at the back. The Mi A2 could come with a telephoto lens as well, according to the latest tweets from the company

Live Blog

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Spain Launch Price, Specifications, Features Live Updates

13:40 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Mi A2 Lite: Key features which are expected

Mi A2 Lite will be the budget friendly variant from Xiaomi, which will come with a notch-like design on the front. Leaks indicate the display size will be 5.84-inches with a 19:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution. However, the phone could be powered by the older Snapdragon 625 processor, which is present on many Xiaomi smartphones. Mi A2 Lite will have a 12MP+5MP rear camera setup and a 5MP front camera as well. Battery could be the other highlight of Mi A2 Lite, which will be 4000 mAh in size and bigger than Mi A2. 

13:28 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite launch: Here's how to watch on YouTube

Xiaomi's Mi A2 global launch event will start 2.30 pm IST. Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will be revealed at the time. Xiaomi has a livestream up on its YouTube channel for the same.  

13:15 (IST) 24 Jul 2018
Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite launch: Here is what we know

Xiaomi has out several official teasers, that confirm the company will launch two Android One smartphones today. The Lite version will be a lower-end variant of Mi A2 (rebranded version of Mi 6X). The Mi A2 Lite will have a bigger and a notch on top of the display. Xiaomi Mi A1 is expected to come with a 5.99-inch screen size, while Mi A2 Lite will feature a slightly smaller 5.84-inch display. Both the phones will have dual rear cameras. 

Xiaomi Mi A2 launch event will be live starting 2.30 pm IST today. Xiaomi's Mi Community website will host a link for the livestream event as well.

Read in Hindi

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite: Expected price and specifications

Mi A2 will sport a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. It will run the Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Mi A2 will have a 3,010mAh battery. Camera combination on Mi A2 will be 12MP+20MP with f/1.75 aperture. The front camera will be 20MP with Portrait mode support.

Read more: Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite launch in Spain today: How to watch livestream

Mi A2 Lite will have a notch on the top, and a slightly smaller 5.84-inch Full HD+ display. It will be powered by the older Snapdragon 625 processor. However, battery on board will be 4000mAh. Camera on the back will 12MP+5MP combination and there will be a 5MP selfie camera.

