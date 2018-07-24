Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch Live Updates: Expected price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite launch Live Updates: Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite, the two new Xiaomi phones, which will be Android One certified devices, will be unveiled at an event in Madrid, Spain. Xiaomi is hosting a global event to introduce both the Mi A2 devices. Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite are expected to come to India soon, within price range of under Rs 20,000, though in Europe, the prices could be higher depending on the conversion.
Mi A2 will come with features and specifications similar to the Mi 6X, that launched earlier in China, and is expected to be a rebranded version of the same phone. Mi A1 was an revamp of the Mi 5X from China, when it was introduced in India last year. Mi A2 Lite though come sport a design with a notch and come with dual-rear cameras at the back. The Mi A2 could come with a telephoto lens as well, according to the latest tweets from the company
Mi A2 Lite will be the budget friendly variant from Xiaomi, which will come with a notch-like design on the front. Leaks indicate the display size will be 5.84-inches with a 19:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution. However, the phone could be powered by the older Snapdragon 625 processor, which is present on many Xiaomi smartphones. Mi A2 Lite will have a 12MP+5MP rear camera setup and a 5MP front camera as well. Battery could be the other highlight of Mi A2 Lite, which will be 4000 mAh in size and bigger than Mi A2.
Xiaomi's Mi A2 global launch event will start 2.30 pm IST. Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will be revealed at the time. Xiaomi has a livestream up on its YouTube channel for the same.
Xiaomi has out several official teasers, that confirm the company will launch two Android One smartphones today. The Lite version will be a lower-end variant of Mi A2 (rebranded version of Mi 6X). The Mi A2 Lite will have a bigger and a notch on top of the display. Xiaomi Mi A1 is expected to come with a 5.99-inch screen size, while Mi A2 Lite will feature a slightly smaller 5.84-inch display. Both the phones will have dual rear cameras.