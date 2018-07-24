Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch Live Updates: Expected price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Spain Launch Live: Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will both be Android One smartphones. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Spain Launch Live: Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will both be Android One smartphones.

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite launch Live Updates: Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite, the two new Xiaomi phones, which will be Android One certified devices, will be unveiled at an event in Madrid, Spain. Xiaomi is hosting a global event to introduce both the Mi A2 devices. Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite are expected to come to India soon, within price range of under Rs 20,000, though in Europe, the prices could be higher depending on the conversion.

Mi A2 will come with features and specifications similar to the Mi 6X, that launched earlier in China, and is expected to be a rebranded version of the same phone. Mi A1 was an revamp of the Mi 5X from China, when it was introduced in India last year. Mi A2 Lite though come sport a design with a notch and come with dual-rear cameras at the back. The Mi A2 could come with a telephoto lens as well, according to the latest tweets from the company