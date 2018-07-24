Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite launch in Spain today: How to watch livestream, timings, expected price, etc

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite live launch in Madrid, Spain: Catch the livestream of the launch event from 2.30 pm IST through various social media platforms Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite live launch in Madrid, Spain: Catch the livestream of the launch event from 2.30 pm IST through various social media platforms

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will be launched today at an event in Madrid, Spain. The event will be held from 11 am local time, which will be 2.30 pm IST. Both Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will be Android One phones, and will receive two years of assured software upgrades.

Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite could retail within a price range of Rs 14,000 – Rs 18,000. Mi A2 is expected to be a revamped variant of the Mi 6X, launching for the global market. The Mi A2 Lite could have a notch-like design on the front, according to leaks. Here are all the details on the Mi A2 launch.

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite launch: How to watch livestream, timings for India

Xiaomi Mi A2 launch event will stream from 2.30 pm IST today. The company has offered various options through which Mi fans can catch the global unveiling of the phones. The Mi Community website will host a link for the live stream event, which will also be broadcast live on the Mi Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi will also be streaming the event live from the Mi YouTube channel. For those unable to watch the action, the company will also post regular updates from the launch event on Twitter.

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite: Expected price and specifications

Mi A2 will sport a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. It will run the Snapdragon 660 processor, and is expected to have 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, with the possibility of a 32GB internal memory variant. The phone will have a 3,010mAh battery.

Mi A2 will have a 12MP+20MP dual-rear camera combination, with f/1.75 aperture. Also, the front camera will be 20MP and could offer Artificial Intelligence (AI) features, like AI Portrait mode.

Read more: Xiaomi Mi A2 prices leaked again ahead of July 24 launch: Here are the details

Mi A2 Lite will have a notch on the top, as per various leaks. Featuring a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display, it will come with a screen aspect ratio of 19:9. Mi A2 Lite could run the Snapdragon 625 processor, and leaks suggest that it could offer 4000mAh of battery backup. On the camera front, Mi A2 Lite will have 12MP+5MP dual-rear cameras, alongside a 5MP selfie sensor.

Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite: Launch in India

Given the important of the India market for Xiaomi, where it is currently ranked number one, the big question is when will the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite come to India market. Xiaomi will likely bring the phones to India, this month itself, though there is not official confirmation on the same. The Mi A2 will likely cost more this time, perhaps above the Rs 16,000 price mark, considering there is a Lite option as well. Again we will have to wait and see when Xiaomi launches Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite in India, and at what price.

