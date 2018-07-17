Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite spotted on sale, ahead of official launch

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Global variant has been spotted on China’s e-commerce site ahead of its global launch on July 24. Price, specifications, and features revealed. (Image: AliExpress) Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Global variant has been spotted on China’s e-commerce site ahead of its global launch on July 24. Price, specifications, and features revealed. (Image: AliExpress)

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Global variant has been spotted on China’s e-commerce site AliExpress ahead of its global launch this month. The listing also reveals key specifications and price of the upcoming Android One phone, expected to make its global debut alongside Mi A2 on July 24 in Madrid, Spain. As per the listing, Mi A2 Lite could come in two storage models – 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage. The base model costs $189.99, which is around Rs 13,000 on conversion, while the higher-end storage version is priced at $209.99 (Rs 14,400 approx).

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite is available in three colour options – Black, Blue and Gold. As hinted by previous leaks, the phone sports a notch on top of the display. The dual rear cameras are vertically aligned with LED flash unit tucked in between two camera lens. The phone has a rear-mounted circular fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite will be launched under Google’s Android One programme, just like the Mi A1. The phone runs a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo, and does not ship with the company’s MIUI skin. It gets a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with 1080×2280 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone features a combination of 12MP+5MP rear camera sensors. It supports artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features such as AI Portrait mode and AI Beauty. The front shooter is 5MP.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite is available in three colour options – Black, Blue and Gold.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The dual Nano SIM Mi A2 Lite is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a micro-USB port.

Xiaomi Mi A2 was also spotted on Polish retailer site X-Com, according to which the phone will be priced PLN 999, which is around Rs 18,400 on conversion. The two sites list similar specifications of Mi A2 Lite. Xiaomi Mi A2 will also launch at Xiaomi’s global event on July 24. The company has already confirmed that Mi A2 Lite will be an Android One device.

