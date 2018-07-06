Xiaomi Mi A2 leaked in live image, reveals Android 8.1 Oreo and Snapdragon 660

Xiaomi Mi A2 will ship with stock Android 8.1 Oreo version with no MIUI skin. The phone will also come with May Android security patch. (Image: Slashleaks) Xiaomi Mi A2 will ship with stock Android 8.1 Oreo version with no MIUI skin. The phone will also come with May Android security patch. (Image: Slashleaks)

Xiaomi Mi A2, a rebranded version of Mi 6X launched in China in April, is expected to make official debut soon. The company has already shared teasers of a global launch event, where Mi A2 could be launched. Now, a live image of the upcoming phone confirm the existence of Mi A2 and that it will run stock Android version. The smartphone image shared by tipster Slashleaks has ‘About phone’ tab in Settings open, which reveals key specifications of the device.

Xiaomi Mi A2 will ship with stock Android 8.1 Oreo version with no MIUI skin. The phone will also come with May 2018 Android security patch. It will be powered by Snapdragon 660 processor, something that has been hinted previously as well thanks to leaks. To recall, Xiaomi Mi A1 (Mi 5X in China) was the company’s first Android One phone. It runs stock Android version and was launched globally at an event in India.

Last month, Xiaomi India put out a teaser on Twitter for a new smartphone. Though it hints at a global event, there is no reference to the venue, date or time. Since the tweet has posted on the Mi India handle, many believe the company is likely to launch the Mi A2 in the country in the coming days.

Xiaomi Mi 6X is already available in China, and the Mi A2 is expected with similar specifications. However, Mi A2 will most likely come with an Android One branding when it launches in India. The mid-end smartphone sports a 5.99-inch full HD+ resolution display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor with either 4GB or 6GB RAM. The storage options are 64GB and 128GB, though a microSD card slot is missing.

Xiaomi Mi 6X gets a combination of 12MP+20MP sensors at the back, with the primary sensor sporting a f/1.75 aperture, while the 20MP sensor has a f/1.8 aperture. The front camera is 20MP with LED flash. The handset is backed by a 3,010 battery with support for QuickCharge 3.0 technology. In China, the Mi 6X price is priced stating at Yuan 1599 (or approx Rs 16,000) and goes up to Yuan 1799 (or approx Rs 18,990) for the top-end version.

