Mi A2 launched in India for price of Rs 16,999; pre-order opens tomorrow

Mi A2 Price in India, Specifications: Xiaomi Mi A2, the latest Android One smartphone from the company has been officially launched by the company in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999. Xiaomi Mi A2 will come in only 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option in India, though the phone does not have a microSD card. Xiaomi says the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option will come later in the market.

Mi A2: Pre-order date, price in India, sale date, offers

Mi A2 will be open for pre-order from Amazon India and Xiaomi’s Mi.com from tomorrow, which is August 9. The official sale will take place on August 16 on both sites. Xiaomi will have the device available in offline and other retail stores later on. Prospective buyers should keep in note that even if they pre-order they will have to pay the entire amount for the handset. At the moment, Amazon has not listed cash on delivery option. The Mi A2 also comes with a data/cashback offer from Jio. The teleco will offer Rs 2200 cashback and up to 4.5 TB of extra data for Mi A2 buyers.

Mi A2: Specifications in India

Mi A2 has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The front panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layered on top for protection. This is Xiaomi’s first phone in India to offer the Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Xiaomi has gone for a unibody aluminium design on the Mi A2 smartphone, which is just 7.3 mm in terms of thickness. The display has reduced bezels on the sides, though the bottom and top bezels are still present.

As pointed out, Mi A2 is part of Android One initiative, which means users will get regular software updates for the next two years. The phone runs a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo. Xiaomi and Google have said this will be one of the fastest phones to get Android P by the end of the year.

Mi A2 has the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with Adreno 512 GPU for graphics. It was originally launched in three storage variants in Spain: 4GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage, and 6GB RAM/128GB storage in Spain. India is getting the latter two, though right now only the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version is on sale.

Mi A2 features a 12MP Sony IMX486 with f/1.75 aperture and a 20MP Sony IMX376 secondary sensor with f/1.75 aperture on the back. The front camera is a 20MP one with LED flash. The phone packs a 3,010mAh battery and the Indian variant will support Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 4.0. However, there’s no special fast-charger in the box. Finally, Mi A2 does not have a microSD slot or headphone jack.

