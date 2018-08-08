Mi A2 launch in India today: Livestream timings, expected price and specifications

Xiaomi Mi A2 launch in India today: Here are details on how to watch livestream, details on price, and features. Xiaomi Mi A2 launch in India today: Here are details on how to watch livestream, details on price, and features.

Xiaomi Mi A2 will officially be launched for the Indian market today at around 4.00 pm. Mi A2 is the second Android One smartphone from Xiaomi, and it was launched in Spain last month. The Mi A2 Lite is not launching in India for now, and Xiaomi has not confirmed whether it will be bringing the phone to the market or not. Here’s a look at the Mi A2 launch, and how to watch livestream, etc.

Xiaomi Mi A2 launch in India: Livestream timings, how to watch

Xiaomi Mi A2’s event is taking in Delhi NCR. Xiaomi has a livestream for the Mi A2 launch, which is available on the Mi India website. The livestream will also be available on YouTube, Facebook, etc for those who wish to follow the same.

Mi A2 will launch in India at around 4.00 pm, according to the event page. Xiaomi is also 100 lucky winner F-codes to buy the phone, for those who register to watch the livestream of the Mi A2 smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi A2: Expected price in India

Mi A2 will come with a price tag of under Rs 20,000. The expectation is that this variant will cost more than the Mi A1, which launched at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB version. So far, it looks like Xiaomi is only bringing one RAM and storage variant to the Indian market. We will have to wait and see if the 4GB RAM+ 32GB version and the 6GB RAM + 128GB version eventually make their way to India or not.

Some claim the Mi A2 could be priced at Rs 17,999 in India. However, the Euro price for this variant is Euros 279, which is around 22,000 on conversion. While we expect the Mi A2 to be more expensive than its predecessor, it remains to be seen if Xiaomi will push the Rs 20,000 price mark with this device.

Xiaomi Mi A2: Specifications

Mi A2 is part of Android One initiative which means users will get regular software updates for the next two years. The phone runs a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo. Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The front panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layered on top for protection.

Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC, the same chipset found on the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The processor is paired with Adreno 512 GPU for graphics rendition. Xiaomi unveiled three storage variants of the Mi A2 in Spain: 4GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage, and 6GB RAM/128GB storage in Spain.

Mi A2 features vertically stacked dual-rear cameras. The camera lens comprises of a 12MP Sony IMX486 with f/1.75 aperture and 1.25-micron pixels, and a 20MP Sony IMX376 secondary sensor with f/1.75 aperture. Up front, it gets a 20MP selfie camera that comes with AI portrait mode.

The Mi A2 packs a 3,010mAh battery. Notably, Mi A2 was launched in Europe and other markets with QuickCharge 3.0 support, however, the Indian variant will support Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 4.0. Xiaomi Mi A2 will be available in three colour options- Black, Gold and Blue. There is no microSD slot or headphone jack.

