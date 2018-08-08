Xiaomi Mi A2 launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Price is Rs 16,999, 6GB RAM variant to come later

Mi A2 Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: Xiaomi Mi A2, the new Android One smartphone from the company will officially launch in India today. Mi A2 is the successor to last year’s Mi A1, though it comes with improvements to the camera, better design and a bigger display. Mi A2 also does not come with a microSD slot or a headphone jack on board.
Xiaomi is hosting a livestream for the launch of the Mi A2 at 4 pm. This phone will come in 4GB RAM an 64GB storage option, though it is not clear if other variants will come to India or not. The Mi A2 is expected to go on sale one week after the launch if one goes by previous trends from Xiaomi. The Mi A2 livestream will start at 4 pm and there is an event page on Mi.com India. Xiaomi will have the same on its YouTube channel as well.
:
Xiaomi Mi A2 will be up for pre-orders on Mi.com and Amazon india from tomorrow, which is August 9. The sale will officially start from August 16. Mi A2 users will get a free case in the box.
Xiaomi says the 6GB RAM +128GB storage version will come later in the market.
Mi A2 will cost Rs 16,999 in India.
Xiaomi says all units of Mi A2 will be made in India. Xiaomi will also manufacturer other smartphone components in India in partnership with its suppliers.
Google is promising that Mi A2 will be one of the first devices to Android Pie later this year. Hopefully the Pie update will be problem free unlike the previous Oreo updates on Mi A1.
Now keep in mind that the Mi A2 is an Android One device. This means it has stock Android. Mi A2 does come with a camera app from Xiaomi, the File Manager app, the Feedback app and Mi Drop file-sharing app from the manufacturer. However, it does not have any other UI feature from Xiaomi. Google Photos is the default Gallery app with unlimited storage.
Users can take group portrait selfies with the Mi A2 as well.
Mi A2 has AI Portrait selfies. It also has AI bokeh enhancement. It blurs background, and will naturally beautify it as well, claims Manu Kumar Jain. Again he is comparing the low-light Portrait selfies on Mi A2 vs iPhone X and OnePlus 6.
The Mi A2 comes with auto HDR mode. The background is also capture well when HDR is in use. Using HDR ensures better dynamic range in photos.
Mi A2 comes with Electronic Image Stabilization for videos. However, there is no OIS or Optical Image Stabilization for videos. The latter is usually considered better.
Ok Xiaomi just compared the Mi A2's camera to the iPhone X and OnePlus 6. Is it the best? You can find out in our review soon.
Coming to the camera, Mi A2 has a 12MP+20MP rear camera. It comes with a smart lens selection feature depending on the lighting condition. It comes with Portrait mode on the front and rear camera as well. Mi A2's front camera is also 20MP. In low-light conditions, Xiaomi claims the Mi A2's camera is much better than the previous variant. With the rear camera, both sensors take two different pictures which are merged to give the right result.
Mi A2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There's no microSD card on the Mi A2. Mi A2 also comes with 3010 mAh battery. The India variant has support for QuickCharge 4.0. But keep in mind that Xiaomi is bundling a standard charger with this Mi A2 device, not a fast, QC 4.0 compliant one. Users will have to purchase one separately to see the QC 4.0 in action. However, Xiaomi does not sell these in India.
Xiaomi Mi A has a unibody design with an arc design, which the company claims will make it easier to use. The front is a 5.99-inches full HD+ display, Gorilla Glass 5 with 2.5 curved glass. First Xiaomi phone to launch in India with the Gorilla Glass 5. It is only 7.3 mm in thickness, adds Xiaomi. It will come in four colours: Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Lake Blue
Mi A2 is officially unveiled for the Indian market. Mi A2 comes with an improved design, better cameras and of course, stock Android.
Xiaomi claims Mi A1 was the best selling Android One device ever.
Xiaomi India's Managing Director says the offline market also helped Xiaomi grow. The company has 20.7 per cent market share in offline, he points out.
Xiaomi says it is the fast-growing company in the smartphone world. We are number one brand in India as well, claims Manu Kumar Jain. He's quoting a report from Canalys. "Before Xiaomi had never shipped more than 10 million units in one quarter," he adds.
Mi India's Manu Kumar Jain on stage talking about how Xiaomi went public this year. This was the largest tech IPO from China in the last four years. Globally, Xiaomi crossed $15 billion revenue mark last year. Xiaomi says it took only 7 years to cross this year.
Mi A2 has the following specifications: 5.99-inches display with full HD+ resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, 4GB RAM+64GB storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The battery is 3010 mAh with QuickCharge 4.0 support in India. Mi A2 will come with a 12MP+20MP rear camera and a 20MP front camera as well. The phone has no microSD card or headphone jack. Mi A2 has a type-C USB port for charging, though it has USB 2.0 speeds. This is a dual-SIM phone.
Mi A2 could have a starting price of Rs 17,999, according to some leaks and rumours. Mi A2 is expected to continue with the under Rs 20,000 price tag, though there's a chance Xiaomi will price it slightly higher than the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which is the most expensive smartphone in the market from the company in 2018. Keep in mind the Mi Mix 2, which is a flagship phone was launched last year.
Xiaomi's Mi A2 livestream starts at 4 pm IST. Xiaomi has an event page live on its India website as well. Keep in mind that today only the Mi A2 is expected to launch. The Mi A2 Lite with the notched display is not expected to make an appearance.