Xiaomi Mi A2 launch in India LIVE UPDATES: Price is Rs 16,999, 6GB RAM variant to come later

Mi A2 Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: Xiaomi Mi A2, the new Android One smartphone from the company will officially launch in India today. Mi A2 is the successor to last year’s Mi A1, though it comes with improvements to the camera, better design and a bigger display. Mi A2 also does not come with a microSD slot or a headphone jack on board.

Xiaomi is hosting a livestream for the launch of the Mi A2 at 4 pm. This phone will come in 4GB RAM an 64GB storage option, though it is not clear if other variants will come to India or not. The Mi A2 is expected to go on sale one week after the launch if one goes by previous trends from Xiaomi. The Mi A2 livestream will start at 4 pm and there is an event page on Mi.com India. Xiaomi will have the same on its YouTube channel as well.

: