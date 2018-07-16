Xiaomi confirms Mi A2 launch, will be an Android One smartphone

Xiaomi Mi A2 launch: The smartphone is official and it will be an Android One smartphone. Xiaomi Mi A2 launch: The smartphone is official and it will be an Android One smartphone.

Mi A2, the next Xiaomi smartphone which will be an Android One smartphone, is now officially confirmed. Xiaomi has shared a teaser indicating that the next Android One smartphone from the company is launching soon. The Chinese player is hosting a global event in Madrid, Spain on July 24, where it is expected to reveal Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite global variants and possibly the Mi Max 3.

Mi A2 will be the successor of Mi A1, which was also an Android One phone launched by the company in 2017. Xiaomi’s teaser, which has been shared on Twitter notes, “Are you a big fan of #MiA1? You will love this…#Xiaomi #AndroidOne #2isbetterthan1.” This makes it clear that the Mi A2 does exist and will be launching soon.

Mi A1 was the first Android One smartphone from the company, and introduced in India first. The Mi A1 was actually a rebranded version of the Mi 5X from China. It is expected that Mi A2 will have the same specifications as the Mi 6X, that launched in China earlier this year.

The big difference though will be the software. Mi A2 will be a stock Android phone as well, though the camera app could be from Xiaomi itself like the company did with Mi A1. Mi A2’s launch will take place on July 24, and we will have to wait and see when the smartphone comes to the Indian market.

Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite: Specifications, Price in India

Based on the image shared of the Mi A2, it looks like the phone will have no bezels on the side, and a rather prominent top and bottom bezel. Specifications for a Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite variant have been leaked online, and we will have to wait and see if Xiaomi does introduce two versions of the smartphone.

Check out Xiaomi’s tweet below confirming the Mi A2 launch

Based on leaks, both Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will have a similar design, Android One branding and vertically stacked dual rear cameras. An earlier leaked image indicated that Xiaomi Mi A2 will have muted antenna bands, while Mi A2 Lite sports visible antenna lines on top and bottom of the back cover. Both phones will continue with the round fingerprint scanner at the back, which is common to Xiaomi smartphones.

Mi A2 will have a 5.99-inch FHD+ display (2160×1080 pixel resolution), Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The camera on the back will be 20MP and 12MP just like the Mi 6X and there will be a 20MP front camera as well. Battery on Mi A2 will be 3,000mAh.

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite, according to image renders shared by SlashLeaks. Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite, according to image renders shared by SlashLeaks.

Coming to the Mi A2 Lite, this was earlier spotted on Singapore Government’s Telecoms Licensing website with three different model numbers. Now, the company’s teasers have not yet spoken about a Lite variant, but according to leaks, the display will be 5.84-inch FHD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch on top of screen .

This variant will run the older Snapdragon 625 processor, which also powered the Mi A1 and come with 4GB RAM/64GB storage, a 12MP+5MP rear camera, and 5MP front camera. This variant could have a bigger 4000 mAh battery though, with Android 8.1 Oreo.

According to a leak on a Polish website, Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite will come with a price-tag of PLN 999, which is around Rs 18,400 on conversion. We will have to wait and see how these phones are priced in India. The Mi A1 was launched in India at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant. If Xiaomi does launch two versions of the phone, we could expect the more powerful variant to cost more in the market.

