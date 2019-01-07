Xiaomi Mi A2 gets price cut in India, now starts at Rs 13,999

Toggle Menu Sections
Xiaomi Mi A2, the company's latest Android One-branded smartphone, is getting a price cut in India.

Now you can buy Xiaomi Mi A2 at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

Xiaomi Mi A2, the company’s latest Android One-branded smartphone, is getting a price cut in India. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will now cost Rs 13,999, down from Rs 15,999. The model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be made available at Rs 15,999, down from Rs 18,999. The company says the updated prices will reflect on Mi.com, Amazon.in and Flipkart starting today.

The Mi A2 is Xiaomi’s second attempt at making an Android One smartphone. It was launched in India back in August last year. It is essentially a mid-range smartphone and it shows in its specifications. The smartphone sports 5.99-inch FHD+ 18:9 LCD display and is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. Unfortunately, the phone does not support a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of camera, the handset comes with dual cameras on the rear. The setup consists of a 12MP primary cameras and 20MP secondary snapper. Given this phone is Android One-branded, the handset runs a pure version of Android and guaranteed security updates for the next 2 years. Mi A2 runs on Android 9.0 Pie, the latest version of Android. Originally, Mi A2 shipped with Android 8.1 Oreo.

Also read : Xiaomi Mi A2 review

The price cut comes at a time when Xiaomi is already working on the successor to the Mi A2. To be called, Mi A3 will likely to have a glass back and NFC support.

