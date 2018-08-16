Xiaomi Mi A2 gets video recording support for 1080p at 60fps with EIS

Xiaomi Mi A2’s rear camera now supports full HD video recording at a higher frame rate of 60fps. Xiaomi Mi A2’s rear camera now supports full HD video recording at a higher frame rate of 60fps.

Xiaomi’s Mi A2 is the latest smartphone from the company and if there’s one aspect of the device that the company has been highlighting, it is the camera. Mi A2 is an Android One smartphone, and it comes with 20MP +12MP rear cameras and a front camera, which is also 20MP. Now, it looks like Xiaomi has added another update to the camera, which will improve video quality.

First spotted on XDA Developers, it looks like the Mi A2’s rear camera now supports shooting videos at full HD resolution (1080p) at 60 frames per second (FPS) along with the Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) feature. The Mi A2 review unit with us after the August Android Security patch update is also reflecting the new option for shooting the video at a higher frame rate.

Earlier, it was limited to 1080p at 30fps, which is standard on most mid-range smartphones. Most smartphones in India under Rs 20,000 do not offer 60fps for full HD video. This kind of video quality is usually seen on high-end smartphones, so it is good that Xiaomi had added the feature for the Mi A2’s camera.

Users can go to the Mi A2 camera app, switch to video mode, then to go to video settings and choose the resolution for their video. Remember the 1080p video at 60fps will only appear after you have updated to the latest build, which also comes with the August 2018 Android Security patch.

Mi A2 is priced at Rs 16,999 in India for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It comes with Android One branding, which means assured security updates for the next two years. Both Google and Xiaomi have promised Android Pie update for the users by end of 2018, though we will have to wait and see how quickly this is rolled out.

Mi A2 also sports a 5.99-inches full HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and the battery is 3010 mAh. The Mi A2 does not have a microSD slot or headphone jack, though Xiaomi is bundling a Type-C USB to 3.5mm converter in the box.

