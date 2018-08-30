Xiaomi Mi A2 flash sale at 12 pm on Amazon, Mi.com: Price, launch offers

Xiaomi Mi A2 sale on Amazon, Mi.com. The phone is priced at Rs 16,999. Xiaomi Mi A2 sale on Amazon, Mi.com. The phone is priced at Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi will be holding the third flash sale for its Mi A2 smartphone today at 12 PM. The sale will take place on both Amazon India and Mi online store. The device was launched in August and it will only be made available with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option in India. Xiaomi is also regularly making the device available in its Mi Home stores.

Xiaomi Mi A2: Price in India, sale date, launch offers

Xiaomi Mi A2 is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The company has said it will bring the 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant to India at a later date. Mi A2 sale will commence on Amazon India and Mi.com at 12 PM IST.

Consumers purchasing the device from Amazon India will be able to avail a five per cent instant discount with HDFC bank credit card EMI. Additionally, HDFC credit, debit card holders along with Bajaj Finserv EMI card holders are also eligible to get the device at no cost EMI options.

Consumers purchasing the device from Mi online store can avail Rs 2,200 instant cashback and up to 4.5TB data from Reliance Jio. The phone can also be bought with Mi Exchange programme, where users can exchange their old smartphone for a new device at a lower price. Mi Protect plans starting at Rs 999 are also available for Mi A2. Additionally, consumers will also get a free 3-month subscription to Hungama Music.

Xiaomi Mi A2: Specifications, features

Xiaomi Mi A2 sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with Adreno 512 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3,010mAh non-removable battery.

On the camera front, Mi A2 features dual rear sensors consisting of a 12MP Sony IMX486 lens with f/1.75 aperture and a 20MP Sony IMX376 secondary sensor with a f/1.75 aperture. On the front, it features a 20MP with LED flash for selfies. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

