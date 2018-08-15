Xiaomi Mi A2 first sale on Mi.com, Amazon from 12PM, August 16: Price, launch offers, specs

Xiaomi Mi A2 first sale will be held on Mi online store as well as Amazon India from 12PM, August 16. A look at price in India, features, launch offers, and specifications. Xiaomi Mi A2 first sale will be held on Mi online store as well as Amazon India from 12PM, August 16. A look at price in India, features, launch offers, and specifications.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One smartphone will go on its first sale on Mi online store as well as Amazon India from August 16, which is tomorrow. The sale on both sites will be held starting 12 PM. Mi A2 price in India is Rs 16,999 and it is listed with several launch offers on the websites. The phone was launched in India in August and it will come in only 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option in India.

Xiaomi Mi A2 will also be available in offline and other retail stores later on. Pre-orders for the phone started from August 9. Let us take a look at Mi A2 price in India, launch offers, specifications and everything else to know ahead of its first sale:

Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India, sale date and time, launch offers

Xiaomi Mi A2 will cost Rs 16,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The company will also bring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option of Mi A2 on the Indian market at a later stage. The phone will go on sale at 12 PM, August 16 on Mi.com as well as Amazon India.

Xiaomi Mi A2 buyers can avail Rs 2,200 instant cashback and up to 4.5TB data from Reliance Jio. The phone can also be bought with Mi Exchange programme, where users can exchange their old smartphone for a new device at a lower price. Mi Protect plans starting at Rs 999 are also available for Mi A2.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications and features

Xiaomi Mi A2 gets a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixel resolution) display with an 18:9 screen aspect ratio. The front panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layered on top for protection. Xiaomi Mi A2 sports an aluminium unibody ‘Arc Design’, which is refreshing and an improvement over Mi A1, as we observed in our review. The Mi A2 feels lighter, sleeker to hold, and it comes with the new 18:9 aspect ratio display. The big change though is Mi A2 does not sport a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi Mi A2 is an Android One initiative, which ensures regular software updates for the next two years. The phone will be among the first few devices to get Android P, which is promised by the end of this year. Mi A2 runs a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo.

Xiaomi Mi A2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with Adreno 512 GPU for graphics. The phone does not support a microSD card slot. On the performance front, Mi A2 can handle gaming, multi-tasking, etc smoothly. There’s no lag or stuttering and the stock Android UI works smoothly. Mi A2 is backed by a 3,010mAh battery and the Indian variant will support Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 4.0 technology. However, there’s no special fast-charger in the box.

On the camera front, Mi A2 features dual rear sensors, a combination of 12MP Sony IMX486 lens with f/1.75 aperture and a 20MP Sony IMX376 secondary sensor with a f/1.75 aperture. The front camera is a 20MP one with LED flash. The camera is capable of clicking some stunning shots in proper lighting conditions. The Portrait mode on dual rear cameras is actually quite good. The selfie camera is impressive for the price.

