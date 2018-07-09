Xiaomi Mi A2 leaked once again: Here’s what we know so far

Xiaomi Mi A2, a rebranded version of Mi 6X is expected to launch on July 24 at Xiaomi’s global event in Madrid, Spain (Mi A1 image for representation) Xiaomi Mi A2, a rebranded version of Mi 6X is expected to launch on July 24 at Xiaomi’s global event in Madrid, Spain (Mi A1 image for representation)

Xiaomi is hosting a global event in Madrid, Spain on July 24 where it is widely expected to unveil its next Android One smartphone, Xiaomi Mi A2. The leaks have revealed a detailed specification list of the anticipated Android One-based Mi A2 smartphone, though Xiaomi itself is yet to confirm the existence of this phone.

The phone is expected to carry a 5.99-inch full HD+ display, dual rear camera setup and run stock Android 8.1 Oreo. Here’s a look at what we know about Mi A2 so far.

Xiaomi Mi A2: Will it launch on July 24 at Xiaomi’s global event?

Xiaomi last month shared information about its global event that is scheduled to take place in Madrid, Spain on July 24. The Chinese handset maker is widely expected to launch Android One powered Mi A2 at the event. Besides the Mi smartphone, Xiaomi is also expected to unveil its latest flagship model Mi 8 and its smaller version Mi 8 SE alongside.

To recall, the last year’s global event took place in India, where Xiaomi revealed its first Android One powered smartphone Mi A1. The handset was basically a rebranded version of the Mi 5X. Xiaomi Mi 5X was launched in China in July 2017.

Xiaomi Mi A2: Rumoured specifications

Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to feature a similar screen size of 5.99-inch display with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution as the one found in Mi 6X. As per the TENAA listing that surfaced last month, the phone is said to carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Xiaomi Mi A2 is tipped to sport dual camera setup at the back side and ship with stock Android Oreo OS.

Xiaomi Mi A2: Design and Camera

As for the design, reports suggest the Mi A2 to feature a similar design as the the Mi 6X. While Mi 5X (aka Mi A1) had dual camera setup at the back aligned horizontally, the Mi 6X has vertically stacked dual rear cameras. The phone feature an elongated display with 18:9 aspect ratio instead of 16:9 aspect that is seen on Mi 5X. Antenna bands on the Mi 6X run along the curvature with fingerprint sensor located at the centre of the back panel.

Talking about the camera, Xiaomi Mi A2 is tipped to carry dual camera setup having 12MP+20MP camera sensors with an aperture of f/1.75 and f/1.8 respectively. Earlier last week a landscape shot appeared on the Spanish version of Mi forums which was said to be taken on the Mi A2. Reports suggest the smartphone’s camera will have a resolution of 12MP and a f/1.75 aperture. As for the front camera, reports reveal the phone to be carrying a 20MP camera lens and LED flash support.

Xiaomi Mi A2: Expected colour variants and storage

As per the latest report shared by MySmartPrice, Xiaomi Mi A2 is said to come in three colour variants that include Gold, Blue and Black colour options. The report further reveals the handset to come in four storage configurations. MySmartPrice suggests that the Mi A2 could come in 4GB RAM/32GB storage, 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 4GB RAM/128GB internal storage. Previous leaks, however, suggested the Mi A2 will come with two RAM options 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM.

Xiaomi Mi A2: Battery and expected price

Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to pack a 3010mAh battery and support Quick Charge 3.0. As for the connectivity options, Mi A2 is said to include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0 and USB Type-C port for charging.

In terms of pricing, a recent listing that appeared on a Swiss website suggests Xiaomi Mi A2 to carry a price of CHF 289 (around Rs 19,800) for the 32GB storage model. Meanwhile, the 64GB storage version is tipped to come at a price of CHF 329 (around Rs 22,500) and the 128GB storage variant is said to carry a price tag of CHF 369 (around Rs 25,200).

