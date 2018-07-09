Xiaomi Mi A2 colour, storage variants leaked; will it launch on July 24?

Xiaomi Mi A2’s storage and colour variants have been revealed in a new leak. (Image of Mi A1 used for representational purposes) Xiaomi Mi A2’s storage and colour variants have been revealed in a new leak. (Image of Mi A1 used for representational purposes)

Xiaomi Mi A2’s storage and colour variants have been revealed in the latest set of leaks surrounding this phone. According to leaks, the expectation is that the Mi A2 will make its debut at a global event being held by Xiaomi in Spain. Xiaomi is hosting an event on July 24 in Madrid, Spain, where it is expected to debut new products for a global market. The expectation is that the Mi 8, Mi 8 SE global variants could also be revealed.

Then there’s the Mi A2 around which we continue to see leaks. The latest report by MySmartPrice claims that the Xiaomi Mi A2 will be made available in three colour variants and four storage configurations. As per the MySmartPrice report, Xiaomi’s Mi A2 will be available in Gold, Blue and Black colour options.

The report states that this phone could be available in 4GB RAM/32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM/128GB internal memory and 6GB RAM/128GB memory options. Previous leaks have indicated that the Mi A2 will run stock Android, as the phone is expected to ship with Android 8.1 Oreo, and without any MIUI skin. This is similar to its predecessor, the Mi A1, which was launched in India in September last year.

The expectation is that the Mi A2, if it launches, will be a rebranded version of the Mi 6X, that is already available in China. In India, the Mi A2 will ship with Android One branding, and is expected to have similar specifications to its Chinese counterpart. Featuring a 5.99-inch full HD+ display with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9, the Mi 6X is powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor.

This is backed by a 3,010mAh battery, that supports QuickCharge 3.0 technology. It comes with 12MP+20MP dual-rear cameras, that have apertures of f/1.75 and f/1.8 respectively. On the front, the Mi 6X has a 20MP selfie lens, supported by LED flash. The Mi 6X is priced between 1599 yuan (Rs 16,630 approx) and 1799 yuan (Rs 18,710 approx)

