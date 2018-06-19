Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One listed in Switzerland: Here’s the price

Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One comes with specifications similar to that of Mi 6X. (Image: Digitec) Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One comes with specifications similar to that of Mi 6X. (Image: Digitec)

Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One smartphone has been listed on Swiss electronics retail portal Digitec, which also reveals its specifications. Mi A2, which is said to be the Android One variant of Mi 6X, has sparked a lot of interest. The 32GB storage model is priced at CHF 289, which is around Rs 19,800 on conversion. The 64GB storage model costs CHF 329 (Rs 22,500 approx), while the 128GB storage model is listed for CHF 369 (Rs 25,300 approx). According to the site, sale for the product will start from August 8.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One comes with specifications similar to that of Mi 6X. Notably, the product description on the site also mentions that Mi A2 is known in China as Mi 6X. It is available in three colour variants – black, blue and gold. Mi A2 Android One is listed as global variant and should receive regular security updates as well as at least two major software updates. To recall, last year’s Mi 5X was rebranded as Mi A1 for the Indian market. Mi A1 was Xiaomi’s first smartphone launched with Android One branding.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi A2 spotted on GeekBench: A look at all the leaks so far

Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio display with a resolution 2160 x 1080 pixels. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB RAM. It is backed by a 3,010mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 technology.

Xiaomi Mi A2 sports dual rear cameras – 12MP+20MP with support for Artificial Intelligence features like scene detection. Both the camera lens have f/1.75 aperture. The front shooter is 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor with f/2.0 aperture and AI-powered background blur feature. Connectivity options on the phone include, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB Type-C.

Xiaomi has not confirmed whether a Mi A2 smartphone will launch. However, given Mi 6X is the successor to Mi 5X (which was launched as Mi A1 in India), the assumption was that Mi A2 will be on its way soon. There’s no word on when Mi A2 will arrive in India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd