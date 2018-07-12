Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One could launch on July 24: Expected price, features, and more

Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One smartphone is expected to launch on July 24 at an event in Spain. Here is everything we know so far. (Image of Mi A1 for representation) Xiaomi Mi A2 Android One smartphone is expected to launch on July 24 at an event in Spain. Here is everything we know so far. (Image of Mi A1 for representation)

Xiaomi is hosting a global event in Madrid, Spain on July 24, where the company is expected to unveil its Mi A2 Android One phone. For those unaware, the Mi A2 will be a rebranded version of Mi 6X, which was launched in China in April. Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE could also make a global debut at the event. Ahead of Mi A2 launch, several leaks have given out its specifications and features.

Xiaomi Mi A2 is the second Android One phone by the company, which means it runs stock Android version and does not come with the company’s MIUI skin. To recall, Mi A1 is a rebranded version of Mi 5X, which made debut in China in July 2017. Xiaomi hosted a global event in India to unveil the Mi A1 Android One phone last year. Let us take a look at everything we know so far about the upcoming Mi A2:

Xiaomi Mi A2: Launch Date and Expected Price

Xiaomi Mi A2 will launch at the global event that Xiaomi is hosting in Spain on July 24. Though the company itself has not confirmed this yet, the phone is expected if one looks at last year’s trends. Mi A2 was spotted on certification site TENAA, which confirms a dual rear camera setup, Snapdragon 660 processor, and stock Android version for the phone. Last month, Xiaomi India shared a teaser on Twitter for a global event, though it did not reveal a date or place at that time. The tweet has been followed by several tweets inviting Mi fans to attend the event in Madrid.

Xiaomi Mi A2 price was leaked on a Swiss website, which suggests the phone will be available at a starting price of CHF 289 (Rs 19,800 approx) for the 32GB storage model. Xiaomi Mi A2 64GB storage model could cost CHF 329, which is around Rs 22,500 on conversion, while its 128GB storage variant is said to carry a price tag of CHF 369 (Rs 25,200 approx).

Xiaomi Mi A2 features and specifications

Xiaomi Mi A2: Design and Display

Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to sport a design similar to Mi 6X, which comes with a vertically stacked dual rear cameras and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to sport a design similar to Mi 6X, which comes with a vertically stacked dual rear cameras and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to sport a design similar to Mi 6X, which comes with a vertically stacked dual rear cameras and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Mi 6X features a metal unibody design and an 18:9 aspect ratio display. Reports suggest the phone will have a 5.99-inch full HD+ display (2160 x 1080 pixels) with thin bezels and the screen will have an aspect ratio of 18:9, same as Mi 6X. According to a MySmartPrice report, Xiaomi Mi A2 will be available in three colour variants – Gold, Blue and Black.

Xiaomi Mi A2: Camera

The dual rear camera setup will be aligned vertically on Mi A2. A LED flash unit will be tucked in between the two camera lens. Mi A2 is said to come with a combination of 12MP+20MP sensors at the back with f/1.75 and f/1.8 respectively. Earlier this month, camera samples of Mi A2 were spotted on the Spanish version of Mi forums. The selfie shooter could be 20MP with support for LED flash.

Xiaomi Mi A2: Processor, Battery and Memory

Xiaomi Mi A2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with either 4GB or 6GB RAM, as per TENAA listing. A MySmartPrice report suggests the phone could be available in four storage options – 4GB RAM+32GB internal storage, 4GB RAM+64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM+128GB internal memory and 6GB RAM/128GB memory. We will have to wait for the official launch to know more.

Xiaomi Mi A2 could be backed by a 3,010mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 technology. In terms of connectivity, the phone will support 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0 and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Xiaomi Mi A2: Software

Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to run a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo, without MIUI skin. Last year’s Mi A1 Android One comes with promised two years of updates, including Android P and regular security patches. We can expect a similar announcement for Mi A2 as well.

