Xiaomi Mi A1 update brings August 2018 security patch, bug fixes

Xiaomi Mi A1 has begun to receive the August 2018 Android security patch through an over-the-air (OTA) upgrade. The Chinese company’s first Android One smartphone will receive the August 5 patch, that had been introduced to Google’s Pixel series. Mi A1 users who do not directly receive the update can flash the Bootloader ROM as well.

Through the August 5 Android security patch, Mi A1 owners will get the latest bug fixes. While the change log brings about software improvements, it will also enhance device stability and performance stabilisation. With the new build number OPM1.171019.026.V9.6.5.0.ODHMIFE of file size 474.4MB, this patch will also improve the phone’s security settings.

Xiaomi users can check for the update by going to Settings > System updates > Check for Updates. Since the phone is part of the Android One programme, Xiaomi Mi A1, which was launched in September 2017 with Android 7.1 Nougat, will automatically receive updates until September 2019. Recently, the phone had experienced an SMS bug, that wiped out message records. Those were removed by the July Android security patch.

Since its launch, Mi A1 has received an upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo in January this year. This phone is also likely to receive Android 9.0 Pie, though its rollout could take place toward the end of 2018. It is worth noting, though, that Xiaomi had rolled out this update for the Mi A2 earlier in the month. This update, though, will be offered in phases. Users can check for the update using the steps mentioned above. The Chinese company is yet to unveil the list of smartphones to get Android 9.0.

