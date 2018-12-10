Xiaomi Mi A1 starts getting Android Pie stable ROM update

Xiaomi has started rolling out the Android Pie stable ROM for Mi A1, according to report XDA Developers said that the update is available in Bangladesh for some users Xiaomi Mi A1, launched last year, had only received the Android Pie beta a few days back, which was exclusively available to members of an Android beta programme.

With the Android 9 Pie upgrade, Xiaomi Mi A1 will now receive gesture-based notifications, Adaptive Battery, the Digital well-being app, as well as App Actions. They will also be able to use Adaptive Brightness, besides an improved volume control menu and in-built FM Radio features.

The update comes with a file size of 1074.9MB, and will be available as an OTA update, so it can be expected to roll out across devices in phases. For a manual check, Mi A1 users can try through Settings > About Phone > Updates > Check for Updates.

Featuring a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Mi A2 comes with a screen resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The phone runs the Snapdragon 625 processor, and is backed by a 3080mAh battery. Mi A1 comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage and expandable memory of up to 256GB. The phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Xiaomi’s Mi A1 comes with a dual rear camera configuration that is vertically stacked. This consists of dual 12MP cameras, supported by LED flash. On the front, Mi A1 features a 5MP front camera that supports AI Beauty. Dual-4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, and a type-C USB port are among the phone’s connectivity modes. The phone is priced at Rs 13,999, and is available in Black, Red, Gold, and Rose Gold colour variants.