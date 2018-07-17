Xiaomi resumes Android 8.1 Oreo roll-out for Mi A1, adds July security patch

Xiaomi Mi A1 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor, and the Android Oreo 8.1 update is now rolling out. Xiaomi Mi A1 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor, and the Android Oreo 8.1 update is now rolling out.

Xiaomi a few weeks back started rolling the Android 8.1 Oreo update for its Mi A1 smartphone. However, the update had a serious bug due to which the company had to stop the roll-out. Xiaomi seems to have fixed the problem and resumed its roll-out, which also comes with the July Android security patch. The new Mi A1 update is being rolled out in phases over-the-air (OTA) and users should see it reflected in their settings.

According to XDA Developers, due to the earlier roll-out, some devices have already been updated to Android 8.1 Oreo and only require the July security patch which is 467MB. However, for the devices that currently run Google’s Android 8.0 operating system, they will need to download the 1.15GB update which contains the security patch along with Android 8.1.

The changelog states that the update brings the July security patch, improved stability and performance optimisations. The build number accompanied by the update is OPM1.171019.026.V9.6.4.0.ODHMIFE.

Coming to the specifications, Mi A1 sports a 5.5-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 3,080mAh battery and runs Google’s Android 7.1.1 Nougat in its stock avatar.

Mi A1 comes with a dual camera setup on the back, which features two 12-megapixel camera sensors. It utilises one wide-angle lens and one telephoto lens to get the bokeh effect. As for the front, it comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera with real-time beautification mode. Some of the connectivity options for the device include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the successor to the Mi A1 smartphone this month, which will be called Mi A2 and it will be an Android One smartphone as well, with stock Android UI. The company is hosting a launch event on July 24 in Spain, where Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite smartphone will be unveiled.

