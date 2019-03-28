Xiaomi Mi 9X specifications, price and design details leaked online

Xiaomi is working on a new smartphone, which is being said to be the successor of its Mi 6X smartphone, codenamed pyxis. According to a new leak on Weibo, the device will be named Mi 9X, and will be the Chinese variant of the Mi A3. The leak mentions the expected price and specifications of the upcoming device.

Advertising

According to the leak, the device will sport a glass back and will have a thickness of 7.5mm. It also states that the device will be launched in April with a price tag of Yuan 1,699 (approximately Rs 17,400). There might be other RAM/storage variants also.

The leak suggests that the device will sport a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop style notch. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with an Adreno 612 GPU. The device will come with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB internal storage.

In terms of security options, the device will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and will come with Facial recognition features.

Advertising

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro exclusive to India, China, says company

The device will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. The global variant just like its predecessors will be a part of Google’s Android One program and will run a stock build of the operating system. All of this will be backed by a 3,300mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s QuickCharge 4.0 technology.

Mi 9X will sport a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor paired with a 13MP super wide-angle sensor and an 8MP sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP Samsung S5KGD1 sensor inside of the waterdrop notch to take selfies.