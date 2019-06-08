Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro could be a rebranded Redmi K20 Pro, hints Geekbench listing

Xiaomi recently confirmed that it will be launching its Mi 9T smartphone on June 12. Now, it is being said that the company is working on another new device dubbed, the Mi 9T Pro. The device has just appeared on Geekbench and has similar specifications to the recently launched Redmi K20 Pro.

This might mean that the Redmi K20 Pro might be rebranded as the Mi 9T Pro globally just like the Redmi K20 is expected to be rebranded as the Mi 9T globally.

According to the Geekbench listing, the upcoming device will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system. It will be powered by an octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM.

The scores are also quite similar to the Redmi K20 Pro. The Mi 9T Pro was able to get a single-core score of 3,453 and multi-core score of 10,363, whereas the Redmi K20 Pro was able to get a single-core score of 2,963 and multi-core score of 10,109.

Xiaomi is yet to reveal any details about the said Mi 9T Pro, hence we recommend that you take this news with a pinch of salt for the time being.

The company will be officially launching the Mi 9T on June 12. According to an earlier video posted on YouTube, the Mi 9T is being said to be already available in the Philippines at a starting price of Piso 19,000 (approximately Rs 25,500).