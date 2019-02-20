Xiaomi Mi 9 with Snapdragon 855, 48MP rear camera launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi has launched the Mi 9 today at an event in China. This is the flagship smartphone with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 processor. The price of the phone starts with 2,999 Yuan, which translates to approx Rs 31,752.

Xiaomi has also announced the Mi 9 SE, a cheaper variant of the flagship Mi 9 that will be powered by Snapdragon 712 processor and Mi 9 Transparent Edition with upgraded camera specifications.

Along with the phone, Xiaomi has also launched the speculated 10,000 mAh wireless power bank priced Yuan 149 (approx Rs 1,500) with 10W charging and a wireless charger worth Yuan 99 (approx Rs 1,000 ) with 20W charging.

Xiaomi Mi 9 price

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Mi 9 has been priced at Yuan 2,999 (approx Rs 31,752 ) and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version priced at Yuan 3299 (or approx Rs 34,928). Mi 9 will be available for pre-order on February 20 at 6pm, and February 26 for open sale across mi.com and Xiaomi’s major sales channels in China.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition costs 3999 Yuan (or approx Rs 42,298) and is available with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Xiaomi Mi 9: Design, display

XIaomi Mi 9 has a 6.39-inch FHD+ Samsung AMOLED display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone has a water drop notch on the front and an ultra-thin chin at the bottom. The company says it is 40 smaller than the chin of Mi 8. The display has 103.8 per cent NTSC super wide colour gamut and up to 600 nits brightness.

The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Xiaomi says the fingerprint scanner is faster than the previous generation. Mi 9 also comes with improved eye protection on the display and better colour reproduction in bright sunlight. The phone has been launched in three colour options– Lavender Violet, Piano Black, and Ocean Blue.

Xiaomi Mi 9: Processor, RAM

Xiaomi Mi 9 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and has been launched in two storage options– 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options. The battery on the device is 3300 mAh and it comes with 20W fast-charging.

Xiaomi Mi 9: Camera

Xiaomi Mi 9 has a triple camera setup at the back which can record 960 FPS super slow motion videos. The primary lens is a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.75 aperture, which also supports 4-in-1 Super Pixel– Xiaomi’s name for pixel binning that combines data from four pixels into one to capture 12MP shots. The 48MP of 0.8 microns pixel size combine to become 1.6 microns for 12MP photographs.

The other lens on the triple camera setup is the 16MP Samsung S5K3M5 ultra wide-angle lens with a 117-degree field of view (FOV). The aperture of the lens is f/2.2 and the pixel size is 1.0 microns. This sensor also supports 4cm macro photography, which means the camera can lock focus at a distance of 4 cm from the subject as opposed to general 10 cm focus distance.

The third camera on the back of Xiaomi Mi 9 is a 12MP Sony IMX481 telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture, 1.0-micron pixel size. Xiaomi claims that the lens can take clear shots with 2X optical zoom. For selfies, Mi 9 has a 20MP front camera with AI beautification features.