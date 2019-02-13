Xiaomi Mi 9 to launch in China on February 20, confirms company

Xiaomi is getting ready to launch its Mi 9 flagship phone for 2019 on February 20 at an event in Beijing, China. Xiaomi made the announcement on its official Weibo handle, stating that this will a ‘super-powerful’ flagship in 2019, and called it the ‘best looking Mi phone so far.’

The codename for the phone is ‘Battle Angel.’ The Mi 9 launch will take place on the same day as the Samsung Galaxy S10, which will be revealed at an event in San Francisco.

Based on one of the images shared, Xiaomi’s Mi 9 could come with triple cameras at the back, which are stacked vertically. Xiaomi’s poster shows Mi brand ambassador in China Wang Yuan holding a device, which is likely the Mi 9 that launches next week.

Xiaomi is also hosting an event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 24, 2019. The Mi 9 could also get a global launch at this event, though again the company has not confirmed any of this. The expectation is that the Mi Mix 3 with 5G ready capabilities will be shown at MWC 2019.

Xiaomi Mi 9: Expected specifications, features

According to previous leaks, the new Mi 9 from Xiaomi will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with an edge-to-edge screen and design renders claim this will have a waterdrop notch on the front as well. The phone could come with 24W fast charging support, though some leaks have talked about a 32W fast charging.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had hinted that Mi 9 will have fast charging capabilities, while he was promoting the Redmi Note 7 phone. Mi 9 could come with a 3500mAh battery on board. Mi 9 could also have support for wireless charging.

A previous leaked specification for the Mi 9 will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which means it could be 5G-ready as well. Mi 9 will likely come with multiple RAM options starting from 6GB to 8GB RAM. A 10GB RAM variant could also be on the cards.

As pointed out, Mi 9 will sport a triple camera at the back. This could include a 48MP+12MP+3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The front could have a 24MP camera. According to other leaks, Mi 9 will start at a price of Yuan 2999 or approx Rs 31,566) for the base version.