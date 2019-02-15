Xiaomi Mi 9 to feature triple camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor

Xiaomi Mi 9 will have a triple camera at the back and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which means it will be 5G ready as well. This comes from a series of Weibo posts by Xiaomi’s CEO and co-founder Lei Jun, who posted pictures of the Mi 9 on his official handle. The Mi 9 is due to launch in China on February 20, while the company is also hosting an event on February 24 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

According to the posts shared by Lei Jun, the Xiaomi Mi 9 will come in two colour options: blue and purple, and the phone appears to have a “holographic illusion” effect at the back depending on the lighting. Based on the image, it is clear, Xiaomi is introducing triple cameras on the Mi 9, which will be the first phone from the company to support this kind of a setup.

The Mi 9 will have a glass back with a holographic effect. According to Lei Jun, the company has relied on what it calls a “nano-scale laser holography process, plus double-layer coating” to create the unique colours of the Mi 9. The post refers to the colour as a “holographic illusion blue version,” for the Mi 9.

In another post, Lei Jun has also talked about the processor and said that the Mi 9 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

He has also said that the Mi 9 will be the world premiere of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and there’s also a reference to Samsung and how Xiaomi needs more speed compared to its rival. Usually we have seen that Samsung is the first to announce phones with the latest Qualcomm 800 series processor.

But in 2019, Xiaomi is announcing the Mi 9 on February 20, the same day as the Galaxy S10 series. Xiaomi’s event will take place before the Samsung one, given that the South-Korean firm is hosting its launch in San Francisco, while Mi 9 launches in Beijing.

Lei Jun’s post also mentioned that Xiaomi had also set up a research and development center in San Diego, USA with Qualcomm to partner on the research for the Snapdragon 855. He has also commented on the same post saying that the mass production for the chipset had already started in January.

Xiaomi Mi 9 will be the company’s flagship phone for 2019. Given it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, it will be a 5G capable phone as well. Other reports have hinted that the Mi 9 will come with 32W fast-charging and this was also indicated by Lei Jun.

The Mi 9 could also have a Explorer edition with a quad-camera at the back, according to some leaks. Last year Xiaomi has an Explored Edition for its Mi 8 smartphone, which had a transparent back.