Xiaomi Mi 9 to feature improved fast charging technology, CEO Lei Jun hints

Xiaomi’s next-generation flagship smartphone Mi 9 will have 24W fast charging support or more. That’s according to the company’s CEO Lei Jun. While promoting the latest Redmi Note 7 on Weibo, when someone inquired about the Mi 9, Jun said that the phone’s fast charging capabilities will be improved.

Speculation is rife that the Mi 9 may get support for 32W fast charging technology and 3500mAh battery. Although these are mere speculations at the moment, one thing is certain that the Mi 9 flagship will likely to get much improved fast charging technology over its predecessor – the Mi 8.

As per the leak, Xiaomi Mi 9 may sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with an edge-to-edge screen. The device is said to be 5G-enabled and if that is the case, then it will definitely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It may come in multiple RAM variants (6GB/8GB/10GB RAM options). The phone is also said to come with wireless charging support.

Interestingly, Mi 9 could be the company’s first smartphone with a triple-camera setup with a primary sensor being a 48MP shooter, a 12MP secondary sensor, and a 3D ToF (Time of Flight) sensor. On the front, it will feature a 24MP front-facing camera.

The speculated price of the Mi 9 is expected to be 2999 Yuan (or approx Rs 31,566) for the base version. Expect the premium smartphone to be launched sometime in the first half of 2019. Back in June, Xiaomi launched its flagship smartphone Mi 8 in China. Xiaomi Mi 9 will be pitted against the likes of Apple iPhone Xs, Galaxy S10, Huawei P30 Pro and OnePlus 7. The latter three smartphones are expected to make their debut early this year.