Xiaomi Mi 9 specifications leaked online, will run Snapdragon 855

Xiaomi will be launching its next generation flagship smartphone, Mi 9 in March priced at 2,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 30,000) according to a post on Weibo. The post by ‘Dream Dust’ consists of the device’s key specifications and a few reference images of other smartphones, which the Mi 9 might end up looking like.

The post suggests that the device will sport a waterdrop design notched display, a triple camera setup on the back and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

According to the post, Xiaomi Mi 9 will sport a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an X24 LTE modem that will help enable 5G connectivity on the smartphone.

The device will come with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB internal storage, more RAM/internal storage configurations might be offered during the launch. It will run Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. All of this will be backed by a 3,500mAh non-removable battery with support for 32W fast charging. There is no wireless charging support on this one.

The device will sport a triple camera setup on the back. The setup will include a 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor paired with a 12MP secondary sensor and a 3D ToF (Time of Flight) sensor. On the front, it will feature a 24MP Sony IMX576 sensor for taking selfies.