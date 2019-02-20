Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, Mi 9 Transparent Edition launched in China: Price, specifications

Xiaomi has launched Mi 9 SE, a cheaper variant of its flagship Mi 9 along with a high-end version Mi 9 Transparent Edition today in China. While Mi 9 and Mi 9 Transparent Edition runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, Mi 9 SE is powered by Snapdragon 712 processor.

Mi 9 SE has been launched in two RAM variants. It is priced 1,999 Yuan (approx Rs 21,000) for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 2,299 Yuan (approx Rs 24,300) for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Mi 9 Transparent Edition is priced Yuan 3,999 (approx Rs 42,300) and comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

While Mi 9 and Mi 9 Transparent Edition are available to pre-order today at 6pm in China and will go on sale from February 26 at 10 am. Mi 9 SE, on the other hand, will be available from March 1, 2019.

Mi 9 Transparent Edition has similar specifications to Mi 9 but it has 12GB RAM as opposed to 6GB and 8GB RAM offered in normal versions of Mi 9. Also, this edition has an upgraded larger f/1.47 aperture and 7P camera lens.

Mi 9 Transparent Edition has a 6.39-inch FHD+ Samsung AMOLED display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It has a water drop notch on the front, an ultra-thin chin at the bottom and transparent back. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Mi 9 Transparent Edition, just like the regular version of Mi 9, comes triple camera setup at the back. The primary lens is a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.47 aperture (f/1.75 aperture on the regular version), which also supports pixel binning that combines data from four pixels into one to capture 12MP shots.

The other lens on the triple camera setup is the 16MP (f/2.2) Samsung S5K3M5 ultra wide-angle lens with a 117-degree field of view (FOV). The third camera on the back is a 12MP Sony IMX481 telephoto lens (f/2.2 aperture) with 2X optical zoom. For selfies, the device has a 20MP front camera with AI beautification features.

The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor, while Xiaomi Mi 9 SE is powered by Snapdragon 712 processor. Barring the phone’s display and processor, Mi 9 SE has the same specifications as the Mi 9.

Check out the specifications of Mi 9 SE below:

*5.97-inch (1080 × 2280 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

* Snapdragon 712 processor

*6GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

*Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10

*48MP rear camera with 1/2.0″ Sony IMX586 sensor, 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size

*20MP front-facing camera with 0.9μm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture

*In-display fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

*3070mAh battery with 18W fast charging