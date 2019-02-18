Xiaomi Mi 9, Samsung Galaxy S10, Nokia 9 and more: The big launches coming up

This week will be one of the busiest when it comes to smartphone launches. Xiaomi is getting ready to showcase its Mi 9 on February 20, the same day as the Samsung Galaxy S10 series. Samsung is also expected to final reveal its foldable Galaxy F phone along with the S10.

On February 23, Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 announcements will start to pour in. The list of expected devices include Nokia 9 PureView, LG V50 ThinQ and V8 ThinQ, Sony’s Xperia XZ4, along with a 5G phone prototype from OnePlus. Here’s a look at all the devices we expect this week and the next.

Xiaomi Mi 9: China launch on Feb 20, MWC 2019 on Feb 24

Xiaomi’s Mi 9 will be the company’s first flagship phone for the year. It will come with triple cameras and Xiaomi has already revealed details about Mi 9’s camera, which will have a 48MP+16MP+12MP configuration. The 16MP sensor will be ultra-wide angle one, while the 12MP one will help with depth sensing and offer 2x optical zoom.

The Mi 9 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, something which Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun has already confirmed.

The Mi 9 phone will have a glass back as well with a holographic effect. Lei Jun has said that the company relied on a process called “nano-scale laser holography” plus double-layer coating to create the unique colours of the Mi 9. The phone could also come with fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series: Launch in San Francisco on Feb 20

The Galaxy S10 series will be revealed a few hours after the Mi 9 phone. The Galaxy S10E or Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are the three phones expected in the series. Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ will come with triple cameras, and dual-front cameras. The Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 will also sport an in-display fingerprint sensor, while the S10E will have one on the side.

Galaxy S10 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor or the Exynos 9820 processor from the company. The Galaxy S10 series is also supposed to get a 5G ready variant and a Galaxy S10 Bolt with quad-cameras and a ceramic body.

Samsung Galaxy F, aka the foldable phone

Samsung’s Galaxy F, which is the foldable phone is also expected to make an appearance at the S10 event. Based on the teasers that Samsung has been sharing, the Galaxy F phone with the foldable display will likely be revealed at the event.

The Galaxy F could have dual foldable displays, and the phone will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor as well. The battery will be a 6000 mAh in total, though Samsung could use more than one battery to achieve this.

But Galaxy F won’t be cheap, with reports indicating that the device will cost $1700 or higher. Samsung is pretty confident about its Galaxy F, and said it plans to manufacture 1 million units of the device during the course of the year.

Nokia 9 Pureview: Expected on February 24

HMD Global could reveal a slew of devices on February 24, when its hosts its MWC 2019 event, but all eyes will be on the Nokia 9 Pureview, which has been rumoured for a long time now. The Nokia 9 Pureview is supposed to come with five cameras at the back and there have been plenty of leaked images showcasing this.

The Nokia 9 Pureview will be a flagship phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. The rear camera will have a Zeiss branding. It could also come with wireless charging. Like other Nokia phones, this will be an Android One branded smartphone as well.

LG G8 ThinQ, LG V50 ThinQ: Expected on February 24

LG is expected to showcase two phones at its MWC event on February 24. The LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ will both make an appearance. The latter will be a 5G phone, according to leaks and in the US, LG could launch this on the Sprint network.

The LG G8 ThinQ’s display could also work as a speaker, and it will come with new touchless gestures. A 3D front camera will also be present on the LG G8 ThinQ in order to improve face recognition.

Both phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor as well. The phones will also come with a flip cover with an extra screen, which will convert both LG V50 and G8 ThinQ into dual-screen devices.

Sony Xperia XZ4, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus, and Xperia L3: Expected on February 25

Sony is expected to showcase four phones on February 25, with the Xperia XZ4 being the flagship device. According to leaks, the phone could have a 6.5-inch screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio display compared to the 16:9 or 18:9 displays that we have seen on other devices. Sony has also trademarked the term ‘Cinewide Display, which will be used on this phone.

The device might also feature a 52MP camera, according to some leaks along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The processor will be the flagship Snapdragon 855.

The Xperia XA3 and Xperia XA3 Ultra could be called Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus, according to new reports. The mid-range phones will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, and sport dual-rear cameras and a single selfie camera. The Xperia L3 will be an entry-level device with the 5.7 inches HD+ resolution display, according to leaks.

Huawei’s foldable phone: Expected on February 24

China’s Huawei will reveal details about its foldable phone on February 24. Nothing much is known about this device and there have been no leaks as such, which reveal any crucial details. Huawei’s P30 Pro will be only launch later towards the end of March.

OnePlus 5G phone

OnePlus is expected to showcase a prototype of its 5G phone next week. This is not the OnePlus 7, though, and it could be an entirely different device from the company. OnePlus had said it plans to launch a 5G phone in May in the UK, though whether this will be the OnePlus 6T with 5G support is unclear.