Xiaomi Mi 9 official camera specifications, features revealed ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi is posting frequent teasers for its upcoming smartphone Mi 9, which is scheduled to be launched on February 20 in China. A global launch event of the Mi 9 is also expected on February 24 at MWC 2019 in Barcelona. These teasers reveal several details about Mi 9’s triple rear camera, which will come with a 48MP sensor at the back.

Xiaomi Mi 9 camera specifications and features

In a tweet, Xiaomi posted four photographs with features and specifications of the triple camera setup of Mi 9. The phone will have a 48 MP camera with f/1.75 aperture. The camera lens also supports pixel binning to combine data from 4 pixels into 1 to capture 12MP shots.

Xiaomi calls it 4-in-1 Super Pixel (12MP). The camera has a 6-element lens configuration and 0.8 microns pixel size that would become 1.6 microns for 12MP photographs.

The other lens on the triple camera setup of Mi 9 is the 16MP ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 1.0 microns pixel size. The ultra-wide lens has a 117-degree field of view (FOV). This sensor also has 6-element lens setup and Xiaomi claims that it supports 4cm macro photography, which means the camera can lock focus at a distance of 4 cm from the subject. In general, smartphones have a 10 cm focus distance.

The third camera on the back of Mi 9 is a telephoto lens. The 12MP camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 1.0-micron pixel size and 6-element lens setup can take clear shots with 2X optical zoom. Apart from this, Xiaomi also claims to have a closed loop Voice Coil Motor (VCM) in all the three lenses which give camera lenses faster focusing speeds as compared to ordinary common open loop VCM.

For selfies, Mi 9 will have a 20MP front camera with AI beautification features. Thanks to the teasers shared by Xiaomi, we also know that Mi 9 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Xiaomi has claimed this will be the first phone to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, and it could be a 5G ready phone as well.

It will have three storage options– 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Some leaks have also talked about a 12GB RAM option for the Mi 9. The phone could also have an ‘Explorer Edition’ which will come with a quad-camera at the back, according to some leaks.

The company has also posted official images of the device, which will come a unique glass design at the back. Based on the posts, Xiaomi Mi 9 will come in blue and purple colour options, with a “holographic illusion” effect at the back.