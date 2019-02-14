Xiaomi Mi 9 live images leaked on Weibo, ahead of February 20 launch

Xiaomi Mi 9 will officially launch on February 20 in China. Ahead of the February 20 launch, live images of the Mi 9 phones have been leaked on China’s Weibo as well. The company has also announced it will be a hosting a global launch event for the phone at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, on February 24, 2019. The teaser image shared on Xiaomi’s global Twitter handle indicates three cameras at the back.

Based on the live images shared on Weibo, it looks like the Mi 9 will have a 6-inch plus display with a glass and metal design. It will come with a waterdrop notch on the front, which had also been reported by earlier leaks. The Mi 9 live photos also show a triple camera at the back of the device. Xiaomi’s own teaser images shared on Weibo also hinted at something similar.

Based on the live images one can see that the triple camera has been vertically stacked. Reports from China have claimed that the Mi 9 will come with a 48MP+12MP+ Time of Flight (ToF) 3D sensor at the back. Xiaomi’s own teaser talks about seeing clearly and indicates that at least one of the camera sensors will support a wide-angle lens.

Another live image which has been leaked online showa that the phone has 6GB RAM, runs MIUI 10 and comes with 128GB space. Xiaomi will likely have multiple storage variants for the Mi 9, and one is expected to be a 10GB RAM option.

Xiaomi Mi 9: Expected specifications

The codename for Mi 9 is ‘Battle Angel,’ and according to leaks, the device will have a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with an edge-to-edge screen. Based on the live image and the earlier design renders the phone will have a waterdrop notch on the front.

Given this is Xiaomi’s flagship, the phone will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and this could also mean that the device is 5G ready. Xiaomi is also expected to showcase a 5G ready variant of the Mi Mix 3 in Barcelona.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun had hinted that Mi 9 will have fast charging. The phone could come with a 3500mAh battery on board with support for wireless charging. The phone could come with 32W fast charging, according to earlier leaks.

As pointed out, Mi 9 will sport a triple camera at the back. This could include a 48MP+12MP+3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The front camera will be 24MP.