Xiaomi Mi 9 Launch LIVE Updates: Triple cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor

With the Xiaomi Mi 9, the company has already revealed the offiical images in great detail along with the key specifications and feature. We already know everything about the display, the camera, processor. Check out the official images of Xiaomi Mi 9 as revealed by the company.

Xiaomi Mi 9 Launch Price, Specifications, Features LIVE Updates: Xiaomi is launching its Mi 9 flagship today, a few hours ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S10 event. Xiaomi’s Mi 9 launches in Beijing, China, and the company has confirmed nearly all specifications of the device. Mi 9 will be the first phone to be announced with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, and it will come with a triple camera as the company has confirmed.

Mi 9's camera at the back will consist of three sensors. This will include a 48MP+16MP+12MP camera setup with the 16MP sensor being the ultra-wide sensor. The 12MP sensor will support 2X optical zoom, according to the company's official post. The Mi 9 could come with fast-charging as well, though Xiaomi has not confirmed this so far.

Mi 9 will have a Dark Mode in its user interface and it will likely run the Android Pie update based on MIUI 10. Mi 9 will also come with dual NFC, an IR blaster and improved speakers, says the company.