Xiaomi Mi 9 launch event: How to watch livestream, specifications and expected price

Xiaomi Mi 9 Expected Price, Specifications, Launch Date, Event Live Streaming: Xiaomi is expected to launch its much anticipated Mi 9 smartphone along with the Mi 9 SE and a Mi 9 Explorer Edition tomorrow in China. The company is going to hold its launch event in China on the same day as Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2019 event.

Xiaomi has confirmed nearly all the specifications and features and also shared official images of the Mi 9 on its official Weibo account as well as on Twitter. Xiaomi might launch the Mi 9 globally on February 24 at Mobile World Congress 2019. It has already sent out media invites for an event on that date.

Xiaomi Mi 9 launch: How to watch livestream, timings

Xiaomi Mi 9 launch event, which is being held in China will be livestreamed by the company on its official China website. The link for the Xiaomi Mi 9 livestream can be accessed here. You can also follow indianexpress.com for live updates of the event.

Mi 9 launch event will start at 2 pm in China, which converts to 11.30 am in IST for India. Xiaomi will keep its users updated with event bytes on its official forum also.

Xiaomi Mi 9 launch: Expected price

According to an earlier leak, Xiaomi Mi 9 will be made available in three storage variants – 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage priced at Yuan 3,300 (approximately Rs 34,891) and Yuan 3,500 yuan (approximately Rs 37,005) and Yuan 3,700 (approximately Rs 39,120), respectively.

The same leak also mentioned the prices of an 8GB RAM/256GB transparent variant, which will cost Yuan 5,000 (approximately Rs 52,865) and an 8GB RAM Explorer edition, which will cost Yuan 6,000 (approximately Rs 63,438). There have been no leaks regarding the price of the Mi 9 SE. Some reports have also talked of 10GB RAM and 12GB RAM variant for the Mi 9 Explorer Edition.

Xiaomi Mi 9: Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 9 will sport a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display from Samsung with a 90.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio and Gorilla Glass 6 protection, according to the company.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. Lei Jun in a post claimed the phone will be the first to run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, which is clocked at 2.2Ghz.

The device will come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, though as pointed out there are talks of a 12GB RAM version as well.

Mi 9 will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, which will be 25 per cent faster compared to the one on the previous generation Mi 8, according to Lei Jun’s post about the display. The device is expected to run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI skin on top. The Mi 9 phone’s OS will also have a Dark Mode based on what the company has confirmed.

Mi 9 will sport a triple camera sensor on the back, which is expected to sport a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP telephoto lens and a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, which has also been confirmed by the company.

The 12MP telephoto lens will support 2X optical zoom. The 16MP ultra-wide angle lens will give support up to 117-degrees point of view, based on the images that Xiaomi shared on Twitter. It will have a single lens on the front for selfies.

According to some leaks, Mi 9 is expected to have a 20W fast charging as well and the battery will likely be more than 3000 mAh on the phone.