Xiaomi Mi 9 display details confirmed ahead of Feb 20 launch, Mi 9 Explorer edition leaked

Xiaomi Mi 9 launches tomorrow in China, and the company has confirmed most of the specifications for the device. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has posted details about the Mi 9’s display on his personal Weibo page. The company had recently revealed all details about the Mi 9’s camera as well on their official Twitter page.

According to the post shared by Lei Jun, the Mi 9 will have a Samsung AMOLED display with a 103.8 per cent NTSC super wide colour gamut and up to 600 nits brightness. The post also mentions that the Mi 9’s screen-to-body ratio will 90.7% with a small chin and forehead, indicates that this will have ultra-thin bezels. The Mi 9 photos have shown that the front of the display will have waterdrop notch.

The post further adds that the Mi 9 will have game mode screen enhancement, night scene contrast and it will work well under “strong light”, meaning sunlight with realistic colours. The post by Lei Jun also talks of how the Mi 9’s camera will have eye protection technology, and that the company has got VDE low blue eye protection certification from the German Institute of Electrical Engineers for the Mi 9.

According to the Xiaomi CEO, the company has upgraded the eye protection mode on Mi 9 to “256 steps” with smooth transition. He also said that they will continue to improve the eye protection technology. The post also confirms that the Mi 9 will come Corning Gorilla Glass 6th generation on the front.

Finally, the Mi 9 will come with a “highly sensitive under-screen light sensor.” Xiaomi says this is the third generation of ultrasonic distance sensor and it promises that the unlock speed has increased by 25 per cent.

Meanwhile, there have been leaks about the Mi 9 Explorer Edition as well. According to a report on GizmoChina, the Mi 9 Explorer Edition could have four cameras at the back instead of the triple cameras. The Mi 9 Explore Edition might also come with 10GB or 12GB of RAM, notes the report.

Jun has also confirmed that Xiaomi Mi 9 will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. This is a 7nm designed chipset, which will be clocked at 2.2Ghz and also supports 5G connectivity.

Mi 9 will also have a dedicated dark mode for all native apps. The company says this will reduce display power usage by 83 per cent under full brightness and that it will reduce display power usage by 50 per cent under half brightness.

Mi 9 will also come with multi-functional NFC, dual GPS and an IR blaster. The last one will allow users to use their Mi 9 as a remote to control other appliances.

Coming to the regular Mi 9 camera, Xiaomi has confirmed it will have a 48MP+16MP+12MP rear camera configuration. Mi 9’s camera will also have a night mode. Reports have also said that the Mi 9 will come with wireless charging support and that the company could launch a wireless charging power bank as well along with the new flagship phone.