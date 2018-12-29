Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi Mix 4 to feature a triple camera setup on back: Report

Xiaomi is currently working on its next year’s flagship devices, the Mi 9 and Mi Mix 4, both of which according to a new report from GF Securities will feature a triple camera setup on the back. Xiaomi Mi 9 will be the first smartphone to feature the triple camera setup and is expected to launch in Q2 of 2019. The report also stated that both the devices will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

The Mi Mix 4 will reportedly feature a periscope lens that will help the company in enabling optical zoom without the need for a lot of space. If this is true, Mi Mix 4 will become one of the first smartphones to utilise a periscope lens in a triple camera setup.

Both the devices will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which means they might support the upcoming 5G network standards. To recall, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 will still be the company’s first smartphone to feature 5G network support. The company is expected to launch the 5G variant of Mi Mix 3 by Q3, 2019.

In related news, Xiaomi recently started rolling out Android 9.0 Pie to its Mi A1, its first smartphone to be a part of Google’s Android One program. The update adds FM radio, adaptive battery and brightness, gesture navigation and Dual VoLTE support to the Mi A1. Both the FM Radio and Dual VoLTE support were not available earlier on this smartphone.