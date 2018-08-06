Xiaomi’s Mi 8X with Qualcomm 710 processor, under-display fingerprint sensor could launch soon

XiaomiMi 8X might come with an under-display fingerprint sensor and 3D facial recognition. (Image: Weibo) XiaomiMi 8X might come with an under-display fingerprint sensor and 3D facial recognition. (Image: Weibo)

Xiaomi on May 31 launched its flagship Mi 8 on the occasion of its eighth anniversary along with a some other variants of the smartphone. New leaked images on Weibo suggest the company might be looking to make another addition to the Mi 8 series, called the Mi 8X.

The leaked images show the Mi 8X smartphone in blue and white options. The design seems quite similar to the Mi 8, with the vertically oriented dual camera set up on the back. However, it doesn’t feature a fingerprint sensor on the back like the Mi 8. A report from 91Mobiles suggests that the device might come with an under-display fingerprint sensor, and could also feature 3D facial recognition.

Earlier rumours and reports said that the Xiaomi Mi 8X will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor along with the Adreno 616 GPU. It will be backed by a 3,100 mAh non-removable battery. Nothing else is presently known about the device.

The Mi 8X is expected to be positioned between the Mi 8 SE and the Mi 8 and might mean the starting price of the device is around 2,000 yuan (approximately Rs 20,000).

In other news, Xiaomi will be investing a lot of the capital that it raised from the recent IPO in India. The funds will be dedicated to building the company’s ecosystem of internet services, and building India-specific IoT devices.

