Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth teasers reveal glass back design, dual camera setup

Xiaomi will soon release a new smartphone in its Mi 8 smartphone lineup, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth. The device was recently teased in official teaser videos uploaded by the company. The videos show the device will sport a glossy glass back and a dual camera setup on the rear. The Chinese firm had announced that it would be launching the Mi 8 Youth at an event in China on September 19.

The teaser videos were posted by Xiaomi on their official Weibo account. One video shows a silhouette of the phone in twilight gold colour. In the second video, the device can be seen in a gradient glass back. In both the videos, the glossy glass back design can be seen with a horizontally aligned dual camera setup and a fingerprint sensor.

According to earlier reports, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth is expected to have specifications between the Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE. A blue colour variant of the device was also teased in an earlier tweet made by a Xiaomi executive, announcing the launch date.

Mi Fans, we’re excited to be announcing a brand new phone in the Mi 8 family on Sept 19, launching officially in Chengdu, China. Only 5 days left… Stay tuned! 😎#Xiaomi #Mi8 #new #product #launch pic.twitter.com/vpdaTCSAyr — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) September 14, 2018

According to earlier leaks and reports, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth is expected to sport a bezel-less display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with the Adreno 616 GPU. The device will come in three RAM options: 4GB RAM, 6GB RAM, and 8GB RAM, along with three internal storage variants: 32GB, 64GB and 128GB.

