Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth edition specifications spotted online, could launch in China soon

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth edition seems to be near its launch in China. An image of the Mi 8 Youth phone’s specs sheet, that has been leaked by a tipster on Weibo. The leaked specs sheet of Mi 8 Youth edition comes alongside speculation that Xiaomi could hold a launch event later in the month, which could see the unveiling of two smartphones.

One of the phones being expected, that has also been leaked recently, is Mi Mix 3, which is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and a motorized camera. Mi Mix 3 could sport a fullscreen display without a notch.

As per the specifications sheet made public, Mi 8 Youth edition could feature a 6.26-inch display, with a screen resolution of 1080×2280 pixels. This indicates that the phone will have a 19:9 aspect ratio, as well as a notch over the display. Also, the listing shows that the phone is likely to run the Snapdragon 710 processor, and be backed by a 3500mAh battery.

Mi 8 Youth edition could come with 6GB RAM, while the internal storage capacity has been scratched out. Also, one can find a 24MP front camera as well as a 12MP rear lens listed with the phone, though the phone is expected to have a dual rear camera configuration.

The phone had also been spotted on TENAA, indicating an impending launch. Other leaks have also suggested that Mi 8 Youth could be priced at 1999 yuan (Rs 21,065 approx.), as leaked by another Weibo user. In comparison, Xiaomi has priced Mi 8 SE at 1799 yuan (Rs 18,957 approx.), that had been launched alongside Mi 8 in May this year.

Recent rumours also suggest that Xiaomi also plans to launch Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint edition. As suggested by the name, this phone is expected to differ from the regular Mi 8, as it might sport an in-display fingerprint scanner. None of the other specifications or leaks are known at this point.

