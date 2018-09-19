Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition, Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition, Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition launched in China. Here are the details on price, specifications, and features. Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition, Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition launched in China. Here are the details on price, specifications, and features.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition and Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition have been launched in China. The Mi 8 Youth Edition is a stripped down version of Mi 8, which was launched in the country earlier this year. The new phone comes with Snapdragon 660 processor, compared to Snapdragon 845 on Mi 8. The Screen Fingerprint Edition variant gets an in-display fingerprint sensor, while Mi 8 sports a rear-facing physical fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition, Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition: Price and availability

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition is listed on Xiaomi’s China website in three storage configurations. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage model will cost 1,399 yuan, which is around Rs 14,700 on conversion. The 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant is priced at 1699 yuan (Rs 17,900 approx), while the higher-end 6GB RAM+128GB storage model is listed for 1,999 yuan (Rs 21,100 approx). The phone can be pre-ordered by paying an advance of 100 yuan. The first sale will be hosted starting 10 AM on September 25.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition 8GB RAM+128GB storage option will cost 3,599 yuan (Rs 38,000 approx), while its 6GB RAM+128GB storage option is listed for 3,199 yuan (Rs 33,800 approx). The first sale is on September 21.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition: Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition gets a 6.21-inch Samsung AMOLED FHD+ screen with a resolution of 2248 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 402 ppi. It features dual rear cameras, a combination of 12MP wide-angle lens with 4-axis OIS, f/1.8 aperture and 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. It is said to support Artificial Intelligence (AI) features like AI scene recognition, AI studio light effect, and more. The front shooter is a 20MP one with 3D Beauty, AI Portrait mode.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition ships with pressure-sensitive screen fingerprint recognition sensor. In addition, infrared face recognition can be used to unlock the device. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. It supports dual nano-SIM and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition measures 154.9 x 74.8 x 7.6mm and weighs 177 grams.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition: Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition sports a 6.26-inches FHD+ screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. The rear camera includes 12MP SONY IMX363 primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and secondary 5MP sensor with flash. It supports AI dual capture, portrait mode, etc. The 24MP SONY IMX576 selfie shooter comes with features like AI background blur, AI scene recognition, AI smart beauty 6.0 and AI scene recognition.

The phone packs Snapdragon 660 processor with Adreno 512 GPU. It is backed by a 3,350mAh battery with support for fast charging. It supports dual Nano-SIM card slots. The sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and there is Face Unlock as well for unlocking the phone. It measures 156.4 x 75.8 x 7.5 mm and weighs 169 grams.

